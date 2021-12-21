COLLEGE ATHLETICS: King to build new track & field complex

King University has announced plans to build a new outdoor track and field complex on the University’s main campus in Bristol.

The facility, which will be located adjacent to King’s pond on the north side of campus, is expected to be completed in time for the spring 2023 track and field season, according to a King press release.

The eight-lane track will feature an eight-lane track with a synthetic surface, natural grass center, press box, and bleacher seating for 300.

“We are excited to announce this significant improvement to our campus and to our region,” said King President Alexander Whitaker, president, in the release. “Not only will it build on the noteworthy success of our track and cross country programs, it will offer all our students, faculty, and staff an ideal place to walk, run, and exercise. The field within the track will be designed so it can be used for multiple sports - varsity and recreational.”