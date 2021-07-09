COLLEGE ATHLETICS: E&H accepted into NCAA Division II as a provisional member

EMORY, Va. – Veteran Emory & Henry baseball coach Trey McCall has conducted the research on the benefits of competing in NCAA Division II.
“Within a three-hour window of Emory, about 75 percent of the colleges offer athletic scholarships,” McCall said. “So, there are really two games going on for us. One is on the field and other is recruiting.”
That’s why McCall and other E&H coaches were happy with Friday’s news that E&H has officially been accepted as a provisional member of Division II following a 48-year run in the non-scholarship world of NCAA Division III.
“At least we will be able to compete on the same level now with other schools in the region,” McCall said. “Getting to this point has been a long process that’s involved a lot of work by a lot of people across our campus.”
A variety of E&H officials and coaches participated in Friday’s press conference.
For E&H Director of Athletics Anne Crutchfield, Friday’s announcement was the culmination of 18 months of effort.
“When you think about all the great things going on at Emory & Henry, this move to Division II positions our college to take the next step,” Crutchfield said.
According to E&H President Dr. John Wells, the college is expecting over 420 new students this fall for an increase of 57%.
“This will be the largest class in the history of our college,” Wells said. “National and international students from all over are interested in Emory & Henry.”
The current enrollment at E&H includes 1,000 undergraduates and 300 graduates.
In addition to attracting more students, Wells said the move to Division II will provide the impetus for long-awaited upgrades to athletic facilities scattered around the campus.
“We’ve been in conversations with our board of trustees, and we’re hoping that our alumni base will help us in those efforts. We’re very excited about the prospects.”
E&H will begin the first of three provisional years in the South Atlantic Conference this August. If all benchmarks are met, the college would be eligible for full conference membership in 2024.
For E&H men’s and women’s tennis coach Christine J. Nidiffer, the Division II jump has already paid dividends.
“We’ve actually signed three international students for this fall, so the move has definitely opened up the doors for our recruiting efforts,” Nidiffer said. “We’re on more of a level playing field in terms of recruiting, and it will be really interesting to diversify our team and culture.”
Nidiffer said she has signed a total of eight freshmen across both her squads.
Recruiting has also been going smooth for E&H softball coach Tommy Forrester.
“We’ve got our 2021 class done, and we’ve had eight verbal commitments for the 2022 class,” Forrester said. “We’ve never been that far ahead at this point.”
E&H teams will not be eligible to compete for conference championships this season, but Forrester is already preparing for the move by scheduling SAC schools such as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, King University and Lincoln Memorial University.
“The move to Division II is a great moment for our athletic program and school,” Forrester said.
Forrester said the advantages range from increased media exposure with matchups against regional rivalries to the boost in recruiting and the possibility of field enhancements.
“It’s always been hard to recruit in this region because of all the schools against giving scholarships. This move will not only help us attract international students but will help with athletes in our backyard and with players already on our team.”
The E&H softball field is currently located behind the baseball field and is not visible from the road.
“We’ve been talking about the location of the field, and whether we should have turf along with baseball. I think everything is on the table,” Forrester said.
One long-range plan floated among E&H fans involves relocating playing fields to land owned by the college just off Exit 26.
“Some of our facilities are getting a little older and we want to be the school in this region that attracts student-athletes,” Crutchfield said. “Part of that involves modernizing some of our facilities.”
McCall said no decision has been made regarding the number of scholarships each E&H sport will have.
“But I think we’re going to be on the average on what other schools in the SAC give, and that’s important,” McCall said. “Upgrades to facilities are also important. That’s almost like the price you have to pay to be competitive.”
Just like the softball program, the E&H baseball schedule for this season will feature a hodgepodge of Division III, Division II and NAIA schools.
“We’ve already noticed that more kids and their parents are willing to listen to us,” McCall said.
The addition of Emory & Henry will increase the number of SAC members to 14 institutions covering South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
Friday’s announcement was the final step in a process that began in November of 2020 when the E&H Board of Trustees granted approval to pursue membership in Division II.
“We’re all happy to see this day come,” McCall said.
