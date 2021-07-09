COLLEGE ATHLETICS: E&H accepted into NCAA Division II as a provisional member

Recruiting has also been going smooth for E&H softball coach Tommy Forrester.

“We’ve got our 2021 class done, and we’ve had eight verbal commitments for the 2022 class,” Forrester said. “We’ve never been that far ahead at this point.”

E&H teams will not be eligible to compete for conference championships this season, but Forrester is already preparing for the move by scheduling SAC schools such as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, King University and Lincoln Memorial University.

“The move to Division II is a great moment for our athletic program and school,” Forrester said.

Forrester said the advantages range from increased media exposure with matchups against regional rivalries to the boost in recruiting and the possibility of field enhancements.

“It’s always been hard to recruit in this region because of all the schools against giving scholarships. This move will not only help us attract international students but will help with athletes in our backyard and with players already on our team.”

The E&H softball field is currently located behind the baseball field and is not visible from the road.