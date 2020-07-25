It’s go time, with a little bit of a delay.
Conference Carolinas announced on Wednesday its decision to go forward with fall sports. Organized practices can begin on Sept. 1, with conference-only competition starting on Sept. 18.
The primary sports affected are volleyball, soccer and cross country, all of which are slated to compete for NCAA Division II conference and national championships during the fall semester.
“[We] weighed all the options and ultimately came to the conclusion that intercollegiate athletic competition is just a huge and vital part of each of our institutions, a vital part of the education of our student-athletes,” said Chris Colvin, the commissioner of the 11-school conference, including King University, since June of 2019. “If we feel like we can do it in a safe way then we want to move forward in doing so.”
All that has changed so far is simply a two-week delay on when practice and competition can begin.
“That delay gives those institutions a chance to get re-socialized, to get re-acclimated and it hopefully quite frankly buys us time to continue to make sure we are able to do this in as safe a way as possible,” Colvin said. “We hope and pray that the climate around COVID-19 and the trajectory of cases improves by that time.”
Colvin added that school officials are anxious to push forward, understanding just how vital athletics are to the college experience.
“We want to move forward with doing so if we can do it in a safe way,” Colvin said. “We have developed some safety protocols and procedures that we are going to continue to vet and continue to adjust, but we feel confident that we are going to mitigate as much risk as possible.”
***
Colvin, a graduate of Furman and former athletic director at Nichols College in Massachusetts, certainly never expected to be dealing a pandemic that shut down college athletics and campuses in mid-March.
“That happened so fast. We had just finished our basketball championship down at Wofford, which was a great experience, a great venue and an awesome experience,” said Colvin, the latest commissioner in a conference originally created in 1930. “Even at that time we knew about the coronavirus, but we were full steam ahead with getting into our spring seasons and then things just happened so quickly in a matter of two days in March.”
That was followed by history-shaking correspondence from the NCAA that all winter and spring championships had been canceled.
“I mean this email just came with no advanced warning and everything kind of just shifted on a dime,” Colvin said. “It was a surreal experience for sure.”
***
Since then, and even before then for schools like King, the process began to develop health and safety protocols to prepare for getting students back on campus. The list is lengthy and covers just about anything imaginable, from health screenings for athletes, officials and staff to cleaning procedures to monitoring the number of spectators at events.
“The institutions are the ones putting together the real detail of what they are doing on a day-to-day basis, both with their students, their student-athletes and quarantining and all that sort of thing,” Colvin said. “At the conference level the main thing we are establishing protocols around are competition and what are some of the things that need to happen prior to institution A playing institution B.”
Some leagues decided to opt out. Colvin said nine of the 23 NCAA Division II conferences had postponed their fall seasons, while six of the remaining 14 have issued statements that sports would go on.
Two other regional conferences have followed with different results. The Division II South Atlantic Conference, which includes the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, has postponed competition until Sept. 26. Meanwhile, the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference, which includes Emory & Henry College, postponed all fall sports, with plans to play in the spring.
Colvin said there is a definite feeling of having gone through this before.
“It is much more of a longer drawn out process this summer where you are getting a trickle of conferences either saying they are not competing or they are, while in March it was every 10 minutes there was a conference canceling,” he said. “It is a little bit of a different dynamic now, but we have had time to think about it, we have had time to live with this for several months so it was a surreal experience for sure.”
Colvin said Conference Carolina’s decision is meant to impact the early part of the fall semester and that changes could be made if necessary. Currently, NCAA Division II conference and national fall sports championships will be held as scheduled.
“We are constantly monitoring what is happening across the landscape within Division II and other divisions, as well as NAIA,” Colvin said. “We are keeping a close eye on the college athletics landscape and what it looks like.
“We have kind of made the statement on what our plan is and what we intend to do, but we are going to be constantly evaluating it. That is clearly our intent right now.”
If all goes well, Colvin is hopeful that the impact of the coronavirus will lessen and the conference and school athletic calendars can be followed as planned.
“We will continue to monitor that, but my hope is that if we are playing soccer on September 18 and volleyball on September 18 or 19 and then we keep going and there is not anything that happens that makes us stop, then we would just roll into winter and roll into spring,” Colvin said. “That is, of course, the goal right now, but we will continue to monitor the COVID-19 spread and our institutions.
“We will be in regular contact on that, but as we sit here right now, the only change that has been made is just delaying by a couple of weeks the start of the fall season.”
***
Colvin knows criticism could follow for their decision to play on, but feels like Conference Carolinas is taking every precaution to be safe, while providing an opportunity for student-athletes to compete.
“I think I would just say our institutions are doing their best to make what we believe is the best possible decision taking into account our student-athlete welfare and coach and administrator welfare,” said Colvin, who has been especially pleased with how the school administrators have worked so closely together. “We feel like right now that competing under the reasonable safety protocols is the answer to that.”
Much can change, even between now and when competition is slated to begin on Sept. 18, with Colvin adding that Conference Carolinas is working to balance the many aspects of student life affected by the coronavirus.
“I think the challenge is just dealing with the fluidity of the situation. You can make a plan one day and then something happens that affects your ability to do that the next,” he said. “Just dealing with the fluidity of the situation is certainly one of the key challenges.
“Then our student-athletes want to compete and in a lot of ways from a mental health standpoint, the ability to compete is an important component, but then you have also got to weigh that with making sure it can be done as safely as possible in the COVID-19 world.
“It is just balancing all of those demands.”
