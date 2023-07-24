WISE, Va. — Kendall Rainey was a NAIA all-region softball selection for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise when the Cavaliers played their debut season on the current field in 2005.

On Monday morning, Rainey took part in a historic ceremony at the same site in her role as athletic director.

“This is one of the most significant moments in my history here,” Rainey said.

Before a large crowd of athletes, coaches and community members, UVA Wise officials announced plans for a $3.8 million project to replace the existing natural grass softball and baseball fields on campus. The first phase of both projects is scheduled for completion by the spring 2024 seasons.

“We’ve pushed this campaign as a top priority,” said Rainey, who has served as the AD for six years. “Our conference (South Atlantic) is a premier conference for softball and baseball, and this move today will put us on a more level playing field.”

Rainey said the existing natural grass baseball and softball surfaces on campus have faced significant weather challenges in recent years, forcing both squads to travel for games.

The surface at the Burchell “Slew” Stallard baseball field was installed in 2004. It will be replaced with Field Turf Double Play Natural, a common surface among NCAA Division I and II programs.

“This project will have a tremendous impact on our program immediately,” UVA Wise head baseball coach Brandon Costa said. “It will definitely be a nice change not to have to go on the road for the first 20-25 games of the season.”

The Cavalier softball field, located behind Greear Gymnasium, will have a Field Turf Triple Threat surface.

“This is without a doubt a program and life changer for our student athletes, team staff and campus,” UVA Wise head softball coach Karen Bitter said. “Our players will get to practice more outside, play more games at home and spend less time traveling and out of class.”

The new athletic fields were made possible from private support and donations, with nearly half of the donations committed as part of the ongoing Honor The Future Campaign. A new fall campaign will provide additional opportunities to complete the project’s funding needs, such as seating areas for the fields.

“We will now have that ‘Wow’ factor as soon as a recruit and their family pull into campus,” Costa said. “This field will show our recruits that UVA Wise cares about their player development and overall experience as a student athlete.”

Power-hitting first baseman Cole Harness is entering his senior season on the UVA Wise baseball team.

“I remember hearing about a new field here when I was in high school and I got very excited about it,” Harness said. “I grew up 10 minutes down the hill from the UVA Wise campus and I had always wanted to be part of this program. To see plans for a turf field finally come together for my senior year, I couldn’t draw that up any better.”

Both new fields will include large school logos.

“This was the perfect day for a doubleheader. It’s not every day you get to break ground on one, much less two, landmark campus improvements. It’s a game-changer for the college,” UVA Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry said.

“This investment has been a long time in the making. We look forward to hosting more home games along with high school, college and travel ball tournaments that will support and boost our campus experience and regional economy.”

Demolition crews went to work on the softball field just minutes after Monday’s press conference. Construction for both projects is expected to take 4-6 months.

The softball field will also increase from 200 to 220 feet, which meets requirements for NCAA tournaments hosting.

“We hope to be in a position to host an NCAA regional again as well as more camps, clinics, high school games and travel ball tournaments,” Bitter said.

Former Lebanon standout Kara Long, who is entering her senior season as the shortstop for the UVA Wise softball team, was upbeat after Monday’s press conference.

“We’ve been waiting for turf since I’ve been here,” Long said. “A lot of the schools in our conference already have it. This new field will be awesome to play on, and it will help our program in several different ways.”

A variety of colleges, such as Emory & Henry, have built or have plans to construct state-of-the-art athletic facilities in hopes of attracting recruits and fostering more pride in the entire athletic program.

“When an athlete is looking to be recruited, one of the first things you look for is a great field,” Long said. “Having turf here could bring in a bunch of awesome recruits.”

UVA Wise officials also installed new turf at Carl Smith Stadium earlier this year to benefit the football and lacrosse programs.

“It’s an exciting time of progress for our athletic program, and today’s ceremony is truly a dream come true,” Rainey said.