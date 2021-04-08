COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING: King enters as top seed in inaugural Conference Carolinas Championship

White is one of six team members who have earned conference and national recognition this season, joining Lindsey Bowles, Jayden Nelson, Catherine Reynolds, Alexis Wynn and Claire Guittard. All have particular skills they can focus on in the sport.

“It is a lot of fun because what is cool about our sport is you specialize in what you can do,” said Merkison, whose team averages 10 ½ hours of practice per week, with two days off during a normal week. “Your start values are calculated on so many different elements and whatever we are good at that is what we compete at and you can be competitive.

“Tumbling events definitely is one we love to be competitive in. We push our athletes and it is really just about getting out there and competing and the love for the sport.”

Merkison said teamwork and trust are a key focus in a sport where talented, strong and fearless athletes are literally being tossed in the air, knowing their teammates will be there to keep them from harm.