COEBURN, Va. – They call him “The Hammer.”

He has overcome various forms of adversity, earned widespread praise for his unique skill set, and brought national attention to far Southwest Virginia.

Meet Chandler Cole – the 28-year-old mixed martial arts fighting force from Coeburn.

Since turning pro in 2016, the 5-foot-10, 265-pound Cole has compiled a record of 10-3 and been ranked among the nation’s top 11 heavyweights in the popular Tapology MMA database.

“I’ve always been a small town kid with worldwide dreams,” Cole said. “I want to be an inspiration to people of all ages and represent Southwest Virginia with pride.”

Cole has made two appearances on ESPN, including his run last year on the Ultimate Fighter 30 series from the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas. The coach for Cole and his team was Amanda Nunes, who is widely regarded as the greatest female MMA fighter in history.

“That was an awesome learning experience,” Cole said. “I was in Las Vegas for eight weeks and made a lot of friends and contacts.”

While the engaging Cole struck a chord with viewers, his Ultimate Fighter adventure was anything but easy.

“I completely tore the UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) in my elbow on the first day of training,” Cole said. “The producers of the show gave me the option to go home or stay. There was some pain, but I wanted to show what I could do. And that’s what I did.”

With UFC president Dana White in the audience, Cole delivered an impressive display of striking skills before losing to unbeaten 6-3 Nebraska native Jordan Heiderman when the fight was extended by an extra round by the judges. Even White expressed his disapproval with the outcome.

“I’ve heard from all sorts of people who felt that I should have won, but I was pleased with how I performed under the circumstances,” Cole said.

In a round one sequence that eventually became one of the highlights of the entire series, Cole stunned Heiderman with a spinning back-heel kick.

During a pre-fight interview segment, Cole was shown in various locales around Coeburn. The stops included the downtown area and Cole’s childhood home where he discussed relying on monthly food stamps.

Cole also appeared on ESPN in 2021 when he battled 6-5 Ante “Walking Trouble” Delija in a Professional Fighter League main event that featured UFC legend Randy Couture as a commentator. Delija earned the PFL heavyweight world title in 2022

“I took that fight on only four days notice,” Cole said. “Delija is a huge guy with a black belt in judo, but I was able to throw him once.”

Cole’s path to MMA stardom dates back to his days on the wrestling team at Eastside High School in Coeburn.

“I knew some of the people who put on (MMA) fights at Appalachia High School and I reached out to them,” said Cole, who also played football at Eastside. “A short time later, a dude asked me if I wanted to fight in two weeks.

“I wasn’t sure of the details, but I had attended the programs at Appalachia as kid and I accepted.”

After finishing third in the VHSL Class A wrestling tournament as a senior and competing on the wrestling team at Ferrum College, Cole complied a 12-0 MMA record as an amateur.

“At that point, I knew what I wanted to do in life,” Cole said.

But the path from Coeburn to Las Vegas featured several roadblocks.

“My parents had their struggles when I was in high school, so I ended up living with my grandmother,” Cole said.

As Cole entered his sophomore year, his grandmother, Thelma Marie Cole, was diagnosed with cancer.

“I moved from couch to couch, and didn’t really know how bad my grandmother’s condition would become,” Cole said. “It started out as ovarian cancer and then progressed all over her body.”

Following a five-year struggle, Cole’s grandmother died in 2015.

“Everybody thinks that being a MMA fighter is hard, but the training and the matches don’t compare to fighting cancer every day for five years. That’s real life,” Cole said.

The clouds soon became darker.

“I began drinking really bad trying to deal with my sadness,” Cole said. “Then one day, I realized what my grandmother would think if she saw me in that condition. I decided to get my stuff together, head to the gym and start fighting again.”

Cole even formed his own company titled Team Cole Productions.

But even more misfortune came last Feb. 27 when Cole’s lone employee and close friend Anna McKnight of St. Paul was killed in a two-car accident on Old Jonesboro Road in Bristol.

“That news was really hard to take,” Cole said. “It was one week before my last match when I got the call. Everything happened so sudden. I’m still dealing with that.”

Cole now sees more sun beams than clouds. In addition to serving as the head wrestling coach at Eastside High School, Cole trains at the Wise County Combat Club in Coeburn.

“It’s a little gym but we have about 10 pro fighters and we’re trying to expand,” Cole said.

The next goal for Cole involves growing the sport of MMA across far Southwest Virginia.

He served as a streaming service commentator for the Warrior 148 MMA and kick boxing show held on May 27 at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.

“Having a fight in Abingdon and at a nice venue like the Education Center is great for fighters and fans in this region,” Cole said. “I would love to be able to bring an MMA program to Wise County if we could get the funding.”

The immediate concern for Cole involves chasing his dream to worldwide success.

“I can’t provide details right now, but I can confirm that I’ve got something big in the works,” Cole said. “I’ve had a lot of hurdles in life and I’ve faced some of the biggest guys in the sport. I’ve been to overcome all that.”

What’s the ultimate goal for the Ultimate Fighter from Coeburn?

“I want the set bar higher for kids and for next generation of MMA fighters in this region. I also want a world championship. That goal never changes for me,” Cole said.