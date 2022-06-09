Close-knit Meridian Mustangs know about Abingdon tradition

For the second straight season, Abingdon High School’s baseball team will battle a state tournament opponent from the Washington, D.C., suburbs.

The Meridian Mustangs (19-6) meet AHS (24-2) today at 1 p.m. in a VHSL Class 3 semifinal contest at Spotsylvania High School.

Abingdon dropped a 6-3 decision to the Independence Tigers from Ashburn in last year’s state title game and now faces a foe from Falls Church, which is about 12 miles from D.C. and located off Exit 47 of the Capital Beltway.

“A very short drive into the city,” said Meridian coach Adam Amerine. “We have many State Department and military families that come in and out of the school. We are our own school system [in Falls Church] surrounded by the larger Arlington and Fairfax County schools, which are all [Class 6] schools.”

Meridian, formerly known as George Mason, has long made its mark on the state level in soccer and girls basketball. The Mustangs have put together a memorable season on the diamond this year.

“We are a very senior-heavy team and start nine seniors at times,” Amerine said. “Team chemistry is great with these guys. Most have been playing together since they were 8-years-old. We don’t really excel in one area, we just play all three phases fairly well. We have been district champs three years in a row, excluding the COVID year [of 2020], and last year ran into Independence in the regionals, who obviously went on to win the state title.”

Third baseman Thomas Downs is a four-year starter for the Mustangs, while senior Jackson Pierce is the team’s top pitcher. First baseman Patrick McDonald, catcher Alex LaCroix and outfielder Jack Biggs are other standouts for Amerine’s club.

Meridian advance with a 9-4 quarterfinal win over Region 3A champ New Kent. Pierce and Jack Flanagan each had three hits in that victory.

“We had a tough early-season schedule against [Class 5 and Class 6] schools and came through that 4-4,” Amerine said. “Then went on to win 14 in row heading into the regional final last week [a loss to William Monroe]. We just started gaining confidence with wins during the season.”

Amerine has been the head baseball coach at Meridian since 2004.

He served as the head football coach at the school as well from 2017-2021, but resigned that post recently.

The Mustangs finished as Region 3B runner-up to Brentsville District on the gridiron.

Meridian’s only state baseball championship came in 1980 and the Mustangs will face an Abingdon squad that is used to playing big games in June.

“Abingdon’s a traditional baseball power,” Amerine said.

