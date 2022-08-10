Climb to success: George Wythe’s Fowler eyes big goals in final season with Maroons

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Football is more than just a game to Leyton Fowler.

The George Wythe senior linebacker and running back has it figured out.

“I just like the intensity,” Fowler said. “If you get knocked down you have to get back up. That is just part of life honestly. It gets you ready for life because if you get knocked down you have got to get back up and keep going no matter what the outcome is.”

That philosophy is part of the reason why George Wythe head coach Brandon Harner is glad to have Fowler on his team.

“Leyton is a student of the game, very physical, gets after it, competes, hates to lose,” Harner said. “He is a great leader, he is in the weight room. He does everything we ask him to do 12 months out of the year. He is a special kid, he really is.

“We are expecting big things from him, but he has just got to relax and have fun like he has been in the past and good things will happen.”

Fowler knows it isn’t just about him. He’s all about team.

“I just love that it takes 11 hats to accomplish stuff you want to do and everyone has to put in their effort and do their jobs for it to all work out,” he said.

Much is expected from the Maroons this season, with just one player missing from last year’s squad that finished a 7-4 mark, with two of those forfeit wins.

Stay healthy is paramount for the Maroons, who have plenty of athletes playing on both sides of the ball.

“We have just got to keep up the intensity in practice, and next play. You have got to have that next play mentality and not get stuck on one play. You have just got to keep rolling,” Fowler said. “We have got to stay healthy throughout, and being willing to want to do something and not just quit if something goes bad, you have got to keep going. Like I said, next play.”

A three-year starter for the Maroons, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Fowler is fully aware that George Wythe won state titles in 2002 and 2012. Why not 2022?

“We have to go all out for four quarters and if you do that the outcome should be pretty good,” he said, “and hopefully compete for a state championship…

“That state championship sign over there, I want to see 2022 up there just to keep the motivation going and show people that we still have it.”

George Wythe certainly faces a schedule that prepares them for postseason play, including non-league tilts with Radford – to open the season on Aug. 26 -, Giles and Graham, along with Mountain Empire District rivals Galax and Fort Chiswell.

“I love the competition,” he said. “It shows what we are really capable of doing against other good teams.”

While the decision is being appealed, George Wythe is currently set to move up from Class 1 next year, leaving the Maroons as possibly the smallest Class 2 team in Virginia for at least the next four years.

Harner said the current school enrollment is 353 and that number is expected to drop even further. That would lead to lengthy road trips and playing in a new district in a region with that could possibly include such prominent programs as Riverheads, Liberty Christian, Appomattox, Graham and more.

“It is not like we don’t have a tough schedule, we schedule people, but it is a big difference when you are only going to have that amount of kids in a couple of years and everybody else is going to have 600,” Harner said. “That is a big difference for us, but whatever happens, we will find a way to compete.”

Fowler is confident the Maroons will do just that.

“I think we will be fine,” he said. “We just have to put in more work and know that we are going to be playing against better teams. We have got to be expecting the best of the best.”

Fowler, who hopes to have a future on a college gridiron, plans to enjoy his final season at George Wythe. It has been the best of times.

“I love it. The community is great, the coaches, the teachers, all that stuff is amazing. You just can’t beat it,” he said. “I am going to miss the pride and the enthusiasm and the feeling on Friday nights when we come down those stairs and everyone is yelling.

“It is going to be hard to leave.”