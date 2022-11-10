Clements guides Graham past Wise Central

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – It’s one of the most potent moves in far Southwest Virginia football and Graham running back Ty’Drez Clements busted it out Thursday night at Mitchell Stadium.

Relying on a jump cut that left defenders grasping, the 5-foot-8 junior rushed for 115 yards as the Graham G-Men rolled to a 41-13 win over the Wise County Central Warriors in the opening round of the Region 2D playoffs.

How did Clements develop his signature running style?

“I just grinded in the lab over the summer. That’s what it takes,” Clements said.

One of the many lab settings for Clements came at the famed Football University in Philadelphia.

“I’ve always had that move, but I’ve been able to improve it over time,” Clements said. “A lot of my success goes to the work of my linemen. Those guys are always working on their blocking schemes.”

Graham coach Tony Palmer said the potential for Clements is limitless.

“Ty’Drez is quick as a cat and he finishes every run,” Palmer said. “Ty’Drez is only about 165 pounds but he makes an impact. That’s an outstanding player.”

Adjusting to the windy conditions, Graham (11-0) compiled a total of 234 yards on the ground and built a 27-7 halftime advantage.

“Our offensive line did a great job, and our other running backs did their jobs,” Palmer said.

Freshman Daniel Jennings (6-1, 205) supplied 83 rushing yard and two scores for the G-Men.

Wise Central made a statement in its first drive. With senior Alec Gent doing most of the work, the Warriors covered 83 plays on nine running plays. In addition to his speed, Gent bounced and spun off initial hits.

Graham answered with a 61-yard drive, with Clements scoring from the five.

Following an interception at midfield by 5-10 sophomore Jamel Floyd, the G-Men went up 13-7 with 1:02 left in the opening quarter as senior quarterback Brayden Meadows hit Floyd on an 18-yard pass in the back of the end zone.

Meadows missed several games earlier this season due to injury.

“Brayden did an outstanding job running the offense,” Palmer said. “We’re happy to have him back.”

The G-Men extended their margin to 20-7 at the 9:37 mark of the second quarter as 6-1 senior Gage Sawyers blocked a punt and 5-11 senior Braden Watkins returned the ball 25 yards for a touchdown.

Fans were treated to a blowing rain late in the second quarter. That did not stop Meadows from hitting Watkins with a 29-yard TD pass with just eight seconds left in the half.

Graham added a 1-yard scoring run by Jennings with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter to go up 34-7.

Gent led the Warriors with 150 yards rushing on 24 carries with two scores.

“We came out strong, and then we shot ourselves in the foot and let Graham get some momentum,” Wise Central coach Jason Mullins said. “We came into the game a little beat up, but we fought to the end against a good team.”

Mullins praised Gent, who spent the past three years in an apprentice role.

“Alec played behind some good kids,” Mullins said. “This was the year to shine for Alec, and he took full advantage of that opportunity.

“Alec ran for around 1,300 yards this season, and the best football for Alec is still ahead of him. He’s still growing and we’re going to try to get him a place to play in college.”

Despite the big margin, Palmer sees reason for improvement

“To be honest, we’re not particularly happy with the way we played defense,” Palmer said. “We want to be more stingy and relentless than that.”

Wise Central 7 0 0 6-13

Graham 13 14 7 7-41

Scoring Summary

WC – Gent 52 run (Onate kick)

G – Clements 5 run (Nash kick)

G – Floyd 18 pass from Meadows (kick failed)

G-Watkins 25 return of blocked punt (Nash kick)

G – Watkins 29 pass from Meadows (Nash kick)

G – Jennings 1 run (Nash kick)

G – Jennings 41 run (Nash kick)

WC – Gent 18 run (run failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: WC 13, G 16; Rushes-Yards: WC 170, G 234; Passing Yards: WC 43, G 22; Comp-Att.-Int.: WC 8-13-1, G 3-5-1; Fumbles-Lost: WC 1-0, G 2-1; Penalties-Yards: WC 3-25, G 8-75; Punts-Average: WC 2-36, G 1-57