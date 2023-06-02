BRISTOL, Va. – A player with a similar name to one of the main characters in the iconic television show “Breaking Bad” helped the Floyd County Buffaloes break John Battle’s grip on state tennis supremacy.

Hank Schroeder (not to be confused with fictional DEA agent Hank Schrader) teamed with Josiah Cockram to take a 5-7, 6-4, 10-8 match-clinching win at No. 2 doubles as Floyd County posted a 5-4 triumph over Battle in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 1/2 boys tournament on Friday.

Floyd County plays archrival Glenvar in Monday’s state semifinals, while the Trojans (18-3) had their two-year reign as state champs come to an end.

The Buffaloes trailed 3-0 after dropping the first three singles matches, but battled to knot up the score at three wins apiece as Cory Powers rallied for a 2-6, 7-6, 10-8 victory over Will Crump at No. 4 singles to make doubles the deciding factor.

“Cory goes down a set, which I wish wasn’t normal and then fights back to tie it up and keep us alive in the match,” said Floyd County coach Ben Gill. “It’s tough going to doubles down 4-2, but to split it 3-3 created some extra belief in the guys and they rallied together.”

After Briggs Crabtree and Chase Hamlin rolled to a win at No. 1 doubles and the Floyd County duo of Ryan Bond and Atticus Costello (another neat name on the Floyd roster) prevailed at No. 3 doubles, that left Schroeder and Cockram playing a winner-take-all contest against Connor Davidson and Will Crump of the Trojans.

“Both teams fought hard,” Cockram said. “It was all on the line there really and pressure for both of us. We played our best and ended up pulling through.”

Three matches went to tiebreakers on Friday and Floyd County won them all.

“When it comes to a tiebreak it’s whoever is on in that particular moment is going to win,” Sholes said.

The moment turned out to belong to Floyd County as the Buffaloes celebrated a victory in a match that was closing in on the six-hour mark.

“It was tough because we lost the first set,” Schroeder said. “We really tried to keep a strong mindset and stay focused. That’s the important thing about tennis is keeping a strong mentality.”

Cockram actually played with a cast on his right hand.

“So I was being a dumb teenage boy and cut some tendons in my hand,” Cockram said. “It’s been a challenge to play one-handed but I think this proves you can do anything you put your mind to.”

While Battle has finished atop the state the last two years, this year’s squad overachieved in many ways.

The Trojans lost singles state champion Nathan Spurling to graduation and began the season with a roster consisting of just four players.

“They have nothing to hang their heads about,” Sholes said. “We really improved from Day 1 and I’m really proud of them. When it comes crunch time you have to hit the big points and [Floyd County] got the big points.”

Crabtree, Davidson and Hamlin won their singles matches for Battle in straight sets.

“It’s sad,” Crabtree said. “It’s a tough loss, but it’s nobody’s fault. We knew that we worked so hard to get to this point. We were just going one match a time. This season was a blessing to get here.”

Crabtree still has a shot at state glory as he and Hamlin have qualified for the doubles tournament that begins Thursday on the campus of Virginia Tech.

“Chase is different than anybody else I’ve played with at Battle because he’s really aggressive,” Crabtree said. “This loss will fuel us and give us some motivation.”

Gill was impressed by the twosome.

“They are the real deal,” he said. “Great players.”

Floyd County’s squad enjoyed a long drive home after a long day on the tennis court.

“These boys don’t have quit in them,” Gill said. “From Day 1 they’ve just competed and did everything they could do to get better as players and as people. In a gutsy match like this the latter is what counts.”