CLASS 2 STATE GIRLS QUARTERFINALS: Gate City returns to state semis for 3rd straight season

Behind 14 points each from Lexi Ervin and MaKayla Bays, Gate City (18-11) defeated Radford 47-39 on Friday night in the Class 2 girls basketball quarterfinals at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center.

The Blue Devils (18-11) wasted no time out of the gate as it came out connecting behind the arc behind the hands of 5-foot-8 junior Ervin and Macey Mullins to establish a Blue Devils lead early in the first.

“I was just trying not to play in my head and go out and play to my strengths and help the team win,” Ervin said. “I was just trying to shoot when I was open and be confident in my shot.”

All four of Ervin’s field goals Friday were trifectas, three of which fell during the first frame where Gate City jumped out to a 16-7 lead.

Ervin continued to make her presence known as she led all scorers in the second frame with five points to bring her total on the night to 14. The Blue Devils took a 29-16 lead to the half which brought the blue and white supporters that travelled 163 miles from Scott County to its feet.

“We wanted to come out with a fast start. We knew that would set the tone for the rest of the game. We came out and hit some key shots,” said Gate City head coach Kelly Smith Houseright. “I am so proud of this group. We did what we needed to do down the stretch to be able to win.’

Radford, however, showed no quit in the third quarter and even held a 9-8 advantage during those eight minutes of play. However, the Blue Devils did not quiver and their head coach voiced her approval of her team’s resilience.

“We told them at halftime—we are in the playoffs now. These teams are going to make runs,” said Houseright. “They are a good team and they came out and made a run. I thought we responded well.”

The second half also saw the Blue Devils ramp up their physical brand of basketball. Bays, the 5-11 sophomore led the charge, dropping eight of her 14 points after the break.

“I just knew I had to be there for my team and be confident and step up when they need me the most,” Bays said.

Houseright also sang the praises of Bays, his post player, who is also a talented volleyball player for the Blue Devils.

“She has really come on strong for us in the playoffs,” Houseright said. “That was kind of the piece we have been missing is somebody inside dominating and trying to open things up.”

While the Bobcats outscored the Blue Devils 14-10 in the final frame, it was ultimately not enough as their season came to a close in Salem.

“We got ourselves in a hole against a team you really can’t get yourself in a hole in,” Radford head coach Timothy Worles said. “They are a storied program. They are strong. They are gritty. They are tough and we knew they would be.”

Worles liked the effort he seen from his squad on Charles Moir Court.

“Amazing group of seniors that have really taken this program that kind of went off the radar the last few years and chipped it back onto the radar and back into the state tournament,” Worles said. “I could not be more proud of the senior class.”

Radford (15-7) senior Laney Cline led the way for the Bobcats with 11 points.

As for Gate City, the Blue Devils will return to a familiar destination against a familiar opponent when it faces Wise County Central in the Class 2 state semifinals on Monday.

“It is a testament to these kids. They have been in these situations for the last three years and they are just fighters,” said Houseright said, of her team’s third consecutive state semifinal berth. “There are a lot of things teams can scout us on but they will never scout the measure of [our] heart and that is the thing with this group right here.

“They have big hearts and that is why they are sitting here right now. Nobody expected us to be here except for us. I am just proud of this group and how hard they work.”

Ervin echoed a sentiment that resounds with the entire Blue Devil squad as it looks forward to Monday.

“We are just really thankful to be back in the final four again,” Ervin said. “Most people do not get this opportunity so we are just working hard, trusting God and trusting the process.”