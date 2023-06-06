TAZEWELL, Va. — For the second time in less than a week Tazewell softball has made history.

Tazewell’s 2-1 win over Appomattox County in the Class 2 state quarterfinals on Tuesday gave the Bulldogs their first trip to the state semifinals in school history. Tazewell started the month of June by claiming the Region 2D crown for the first time.

Tazewell put two runs on the board in the first inning and the combination of Carly Compton’s pitching and solid defense made them hold up.

Maddie Gillespie led off the bottom of the first with a walk and Compton drew a walk one batter later. Both scored on a two-out double by Hannah Hayes.

“It will come back to bite you every time,” said Appomattox County coach Janet Rawes, of the two walks.

Tazewell had runners on base in four of the next five innings but did not capitalize. The Bulldogs pulled off the win with just three hits.

“They work together,” Tazewell softball coach Tom Keene said. “They got each other’s back. Somebody makes a mistake, we brush it off and go on to the next play.”

The Raiders did not go down easy. After failing to get a runner aboard in the first three innings, they had chances in the last four.

Paisley Mann led off the top of the seventh with a double and promptly moved to third on a wild pitch.

Compton then zeroed in on finishing the game after a time out and a discussion with Keene.

“I told them that run don’t hurt us,” Keene said. “Take care of what’s next and they focused and did what they had to do.”

Compton fanned the next two batters before Carrington Moore singled to score Mann. Kenley Booth went down on strikes to end the game and send the ‘Dogs to Botetourt Sports Complex in Troutville on Friday to face Page County.

“We just couldn’t string the hits together when we needed to,” Rawes said.

Compton finished the game with 13 strikeouts, while allowing five hits against a squad that had hit 14 home runs and had two girls batting over .500 on the season.

Appomattox County came to Tazewell off a 1-0 loss to James River in a Region 2C championship game that went 14 innings.

“They are a very good team and they are solid and made some big plays when they had to,” Rawes said.

These same two squads met last year in the state quarterfinals, with the Raiders winning on their home field en route to a second straight Class 2 state championship.

Tazewell will face Page County, which defeated Poquoson 3-1 in another state quarterfinal game. The first pitch is slated for 10 a.m. on Friday in Troutville.