SALEM, Va. – So many writers have opined that the journey should be the main focus and not necessarily the respective destination.

And while Saturday’s destination for the Wise County Central girls soccer squad was less than desirable, the Warriors can sufficiently say that their five-day state tournament run was quite the memorable one.

After dispatching Appomattox and Bruton to reach their first Class 2 state title contest in program history, Wise Central experienced the same result that 23 other foes felt against juggernaut Clarke County – which got four goals from Kelsey Elrod en route to a 7-0 championship victory and a perfect season at Roanoke College’s Kerr Stadium Saturday morning.

“It’s been amazing this year,” noted Wise Central coach Matt Mullins, whose squad was just the fourth soccer team from far Southwest Virginia to reach the pinnacle contest. “We always talked about one game at a time. Every time we would win one, I wanted to win just one more – and the bar kept getting moved. We tried not to focus on our opponent until we won the semifinal. I checked out the film, and I knew we were in for a tough one against a very quality team today.”

Entering Saturday’s championship final, the Eagles (24-0) were clearly Class 2’s defining standard. That’s because Clarke County – which didn’t allow a Warrior shot attempt – had tallied a mind-boggling 174 goals and allowed a measly four prior to its contest against Wise Central. In fact, the closest any opponent has been to Clarke County was a distant four goals.

“We’ve been playing really well together as a team,” said Elrod, who connected for two goals during each half. “We came out strong yesterday [against Glenvar], so I thought we would pull through and do the same today. We were pretty upset about how the season ended last year, so we started this season strong. We really wanted to come out on top and didn’t want anyone to get in our way.”

After dropping a state quarterfinal contest to Poquoson one year ago, the Eagles mashed down the accelerator and never let up during their remarkable three-month surge.

“That was always the goal,” admitted Clarke County coach Ray Hawkins, who also got goals from Summer Toone (20th minute), Madison Toone (50th), and Leah Mitchell (62nd). “They were very determined from the get-go to finish the season undefeated and with another state title. When we play the ball quickly, that’s when we are at our best.”

Wise Central goalie Rhiannon Barton, one of four seniors, provided a yeomanlike effort between the pipes – recording 14 saves.

“It’s been very memorable,” said Barton about Wise Central’s valiant push towards the state title game. “We came into the state tournament following a regional loss against Graham, and that seemed to just motivate us more so that we could get into this position. I don’t think it’s really going to set in for me until much later. But honestly, I couldn’t be more blessed that I had the opportunity to live this moment.”

Mullins would certainly concur with Barton’s positive outlook.

“We have an 11-year program, and this is the first year we’ve ever won our district outright,” concluded Mullins, whose Warrior squad finished a lofty 17-4-2. “We then went on a run and made it through regionals to qualify for state. We then beat two great teams in the state tournament. I felt like we accomplished so much and played to our fullest potential.”