BRISTOL, Va. — Patrick County clearly came to John Battle unafraid on Tuesday, swinging a mighty stick and blasting the Trojans 10-3 in Class 2 quarterfinal baseball play on Battle Hill.

Patrick County (23-5) collected 10 base hits over the first four innings, grabbing Battle by the throat and building its seven-run advantage merely halfway through the game.

The Cougars finished with 11 hits, including four doubles and a home run. Even their outs were loud, many of the line-drive or deep-fly variety.

“Our bats were hot,” fifth-year Patrick County coach Tal Swails said. “We hit it hard all night.

“But you know, we play a tough season in the Piedmont District — we play Halifax County and we play Tunstall and we play Magna Vista and we play Bassett, and that makes us better throughout the season and for now when you play those 3A and 4A teams.”

Sixth-year Battle coach Jimmy Gobble, who scheduled up all season to try and prepare his Trojans for another postseason run, could only tip his cap to the hard-hitting Cougars.

“And I think the majority of [the base hits] were with two strikes, too,” Gobble said. “We didn’t play well, they did play well. They came here and beat us on our field, so hats off to them,”

Patrick County took advantage of an infield throwing error to plate two unearned runs in the first inning, and the Cougars were off and running. They added three more runs in the top of the third to gain a 5-1 advantage, two coming home on another Trojan throwing error in the infield.

Winning pitcher Tucker Swails drove in three of the runs with a pair of singles.

Still, Battle was in it through three innings, down 5-3 when Patrick County blew the game open with a 5-spot in the fourth frame, chasing Trojan starter Porter Gobble.

The Cougars started their rally with back-to-back, one-out doubles from Jai Penn and Martin Sawyers to make it a 6-3 game, prompting Coach Gobble to look to Evan Hankins in relief to try and keep the Trojans within shouting distance.

“We barreled him a couple times, too,” Coach Swails said.

Indeed. Stu Callahan greeted Hankins with a two-run homer, before Swails followed with a double and Broc Taylor lined an RBI single, suddenly boosting the lead to 9-3.

A Hankins balk brought home the 10th run, and thereafter, Swails was in a groove on the hill.

A 5-11, 175-pound right-hander who has committed to Virginia Tech, Swails covered 5 2/3 innings and allowed all seven Battle hits, walking just one and benefitting from a defense that committed no errors and no passed balls. The junior threw strikes all night — no wild pitches — and produced weak contact throughout the evening.

“He filled it up, and you like that as a hitter,” Jimmy Gobble said. “He competed in the zone and had a little fire about him. He was good.

“And, defensively, I think that’s how they play. They gathered to the ball better than we did. They got after it from a defensive standpoint — their approach to the ball is pretty top notch.”

Swails did need a little relief help in the sixth, when the left-handed Penn escaped a two-out, bases-loaded jam with a harmless flyout to center field.

“We’ve used those two [Swails and Penn] all year with Callahan, too, and it’s worked well,” Tal Swails said. “Tucker, he’s a battler out there and he had a heck of a day today.”

Tucker Swails finished with three hits and the three RBIs, while Callahan also collected three hits and knocked in a pair of runs. Sawyers had an RBI to aid the cause and Penn had two hits.

For Battle, which ended its season 19-8, Elijah Childress produced two hits and an RBI. Hankins and Ryan Mix also drove in a run each.

“Honestly, it’s the lessons you learn and the journey that are most important,” Jimmy Gobble said. “You know, if you coach long enough, you win some and you lose some. But all in all, hopefully you provide the right examples for these young men.”