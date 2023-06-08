Gracie Turner recently established her future plans by giving a verbal commitment to continue her softball career at King University.

As for the present, Turner is hoping to help Rye Cove High School become the queens of VHS Class 1 softball this weekend.

The junior catcher is hitting .488 with five home runs and 31 RBIs for the Eagles (26-0), who face the Lunenburg Central Chargers (17-3) today at 10 a.m. in a state semifinal clash at the Botetourt Sports Complex in Troutville.

Turner is a cornerstone for a program in the midst of the best season in program history.

She and infielder Olivia Edwards are the only holdovers from a squad that won just two games and finished last in the Cumberland District in 2021.

After improving to 15-9 last season, the Eagles have met all challenges this season in winning the first outright district title in program history, claiming the first regional championship and reaching the state tournament for the first time.

It’s a total team effort too.

All 12 players on the roster either had a hit or scored a run in Rye Cove’s 11-1 state quarterfinal victory over Grayson County on Tuesday.

“This season has been by far the most amazing one yet,” Turner said. “While playing together this season I think that we have all grown a very special bond with each other, which it makes it a whole lot easier to play as one.”

Before the 2023 campaign even began, Turner had an inkling this squad was different.

There are no seniors on the roster, but plenty of travel-ball and varsity experience makes it a battle-tested crew.

“I knew from the very beginning that this season was going to be something special, because we have all the talent and I knew with a lot of work and dedication that my team could go very far,” Turner said.

Turner connected for a towering walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning of the Region 1D finals against Eastside and gets it done at the plate and while receiving pitches from Rye Cove ace Eden Muncy.

Muncy is 18-0 with a 0.40 ERA and 214 strikeouts as she and Turner are in their first season as batterymates.

“What I like most about throwing to Gracie is how well she works behind the plate,” Muncy said. “She always has that drive to do her best and pushes herself to be the best she can be. Ever since Gracie has started catching me we feed off each other. Whether it’s pitching or hitting, we are always telling each other that we can and will do it. She impresses me the most by how naturally talented she is in playing ball.”

First-year Rye Cove head coach Nick Hood can vouch for that.

“Gracie Turner plays a position that doesn’t get the recognition that it deserves. Pitchers can’t be successful without a great catcher,” Hood said. “Gracie has grown this season. She does a great job catching our pitchers with Eden and Kenzie [Hood] getting the majority of the innings [in the circle] and being totally different pitchers.”

Turner takes all of her success in stride.

“Gracie is a real laid-back young lady,” Hood said. “She always kids that she is my favorite.”

Turner is one of many fan favorites for Rye Cove’s growing group of rooters.

Some spectators were already putting out their chairs at 1 p.m. for Tuesday’s quarterfinal game against Grayson County. Mind you the game started at 6 p.m.

Part of Rye Cove’s field takes up real estate on the football venue and Tuesday’s contest had a football Friday night vibe.

“When do you ever see softball fill up the football stadium?” Muncy said. “The craziest thing was when the boys from the school painted their stomachs to say, ‘WAR EAGLES!’ What makes it all special to me is when the little ones come up to me and my other teammates asking for autographs. It makes you feel successful.”

Rye Cove seems to feed off that passion.

“Our community is definitely one of a kind,” Turner said. “They’re always there with support and encouragement, which feels amazing when we’re on the field. I know we all appreciate and love each and every one of them very much.”

The Eagles haven’t succumbed to the pressure that comes with an unbeaten record.

No letdowns here.

“No. 26 is just a number,” Hood said. “We are proud of that but we have treated all season as one game at a time.”

Lunenburg Central has enjoyed a successful season with a first-year head coach of its own in Adrianna Caballero.

Tristan Buchanan (1.04 ERA) is the team’s top pitcher, while Carly Stokes is hitting .524 with 21 RBIs.

Meanwhile, Rye Cove is just two wins away from capping a perfect season with a state championship.

“The best way I can describe it is just like a dream still,” Muncy said. “We keep attacking away one game at a time humbly just as if it’s any other game. It’s been such an enjoyable season with this group of girls.”

*Complete capsule previews of today’s state semifinal games are available at HeraldCourier.com.