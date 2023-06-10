TROUTVILLE, Va. – Rye Cove came up just one run short of perfection on Saturday.

An RBI single by Auburn’s Avery Zuckerwar in the seventh inning broke a scoreless tie and gave the Eagles a 1-0 victory over the War Eagles in the Class 1 state softball final at the Botetourt Sports Complex.

With the win Auburn (26-1) continued their reign as defending three-time state champs, while the War Eagles (27-1) suffered their first defeat of the season.

As the score would indicate, Saturday’s matchup was a pitcher’s duel between Auburn’s Kirsten Fleet and Rye Cove’s Eden Muncy. Fleet completed the day throwing a one-hitter with nine strikeouts, while Muncy tossed a two-hitter giving up just one unearned run while striking out 12 Auburn batters.

After watching the end of Rye Cove’s 4-1 semifinal win over Lunenberg Central on Friday, Fleet said she knew she’d have her hands full in the championship game.

“Obviously when I saw them play yesterday, I knew that I had to mix my pitches up and try to keep them off balance,” Fleet said.

The senior, however, was also impressed with the effort by her pitching counterpart.

“She (Muncy) has a really good rise ball. We hadn’t seen a rise like that. She’s definitely one of the better pitchers we’ve seen,” Fleet said.

There was no score going into the top of the seventh when Auburn’s leadoff hitter Rachel Brotherton reached on a fielding error by Rye Cove’s shortstop MacKenzie Hood. After a passed ball moved Brotherton to second, the Eagles’ Kendra Skaggs successfully moved her to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The bunt set up Zuckerwar’s dramatics as she blooped a single into short left-center scoring Brotherton and giving Auburn all the runs they would need.

Fleet got the War Eagles out in order in the seventh ending Rye Cove’s bid at the school’s first state softball title.

Rye Cove’s lone hit on the day came in the second when Hood connected on a two-out single, but she was eventually left stranded at first.

“I’m not mad about anything. We just went toe-to-toe with the three-time defending state champs,” Rye Cove head coach Nick Hood. “It will give us a little more fire to go and get ready for next year.”

The War Eagles have no seniors and should return their entire roster in 2024.

“I’m sad, but not disappointed. We gave it our all and I’m proud of my team,” Muncy said. “I’m excited for next year.”