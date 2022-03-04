CLASS 1 GIRLS QUARTERFINALS: Parry McCluer survives OT with Grundy

Katie Claytor scored 18 points and Anna Claytor added 16 to lift Parry McCluer to a 58-55 Class 1 state quarterfinal overtime victory over Grundy on Friday night.
Madison Looney led Grundy with 25 points and Jessi Looney added 15 for the Golden Wave, who led 26-25 at halftime and trailed 37-36 going into the fourth quarter.
Parry McCluer, which also received 11 points from Sydney Taylor, outscored Grundy 11-8 in overtime to improve to 26-1 on the season.
Grundy, which was making its first state tournament appearance since 1998, finished its season with a 17-10 record.
Parry McCluer will host Honaker in the Class 1 state semifinals on Monday at 6 p.m.