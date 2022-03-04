 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLASS 1 GIRLS QUARTERFINALS: Parry McCluer survives OT with Grundy

Grundy vs Rural Retreat

Grundy's Madison Looney, here shooting around a Rural Retreat defender last week, scored 25 points in the Golden Wave's first state tournament appearance since 1998. 

 Earl Neikirk

Katie Claytor scored 18 points and Anna Claytor added 16 to lift Parry McCluer to a 58-55 Class 1 state quarterfinal overtime victory over Grundy on Friday night.

Madison Looney led Grundy with 25 points and Jessi Looney added 15 for the Golden Wave, who led 26-25 at halftime and trailed 37-36 going into the fourth quarter.

Parry McCluer, which also received 11 points from Sydney Taylor, outscored Grundy 11-8 in overtime to improve to 26-1 on the season.

Grundy, which was making its first state tournament appearance since 1998, finished its season with a 17-10 record.

Parry McCluer will host Honaker in the Class 1 state semifinals on Monday at 6 p.m.  

