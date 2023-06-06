LEBANON, Va. – Lebanon Pioneers senior soccer player Grayson Olson lingered before departing Harry Stuart Field Tuesday night.

There was a good reason for that.

Olson was among 10 seniors that helped to grow the Lebanon boys soccer program over the past four years.

That building project ended in heartbreaking fashion Tuesday, with a loss to the Giles Spartans in penalty kicks.

“This match will definitely stick with me for the rest of my life,” Olson said. “It hurts, but things happen and you have to move on.”

How close are those Lebanon seniors?

“Like brothers,” Olson said. “We started playing together in elementary school and we played all the way through travel teams and the varsity.”

Tuesday’s thriller will long be remembered by both squads.

Giles (14-7-1) took a 1-0 lead when 6-3 Ben Simpkins scored with 2:46 left in the first half.

After falling short on several scoring opportunities, Lebanon forced a 1-1 tie with 22:05 remaining in the match. Junior Emmitt Breeding delivered a precise corner kick and the ball eventually went through the hands of the keeper following a scramble in the front of the goal face.

There were no other goals through four five-minute extra sessions as the score remained tied at 1-1.

Enter 6-2 Giles keeper Marcus Wallace.

While Giles scored on its first three penalty kicks, Lebanon (15-2-1) was unable to get the ball past the long-armed Wallace.

“That was my first shootout in high school,” Wallace said. “I just kind of guessed where the ball was going, but that’s what you have to do with penalty kicks. We knew Lebanon had a lot of speed, but our defense did a great job.”

While the Spartans celebrated, each of Lebanon’s 10 seniors hugged Pioneers head coach Jason Wilson.

“That was a good match,” Wilson said. “We were dangerous, but we just fell short on finishing on some chances. We possessed the ball and played good defense. We just needed the final shot.”

Giles, which dropped a 1-0 decision to multi-time state champion Galax in the Region 1C final, featured just two senior starters.

“Give credit to Lebanon,” Giles coach Ben Miller said. “They played so hard and really took us out of our game. The win wasn’t pretty, but we showed willpower to hang on and we made great saves at the end.”

A total of 22 players were on the Lebanon roster, while the home stands were jammed.

“This was a great turnout and our entire program is growing on down through the rec leagues,” Wilson said. “Soccer is getting bigger in our region. It’s been a long time coming but it’s here.”

Olson and 6-1 junior Carter Dillon combined for 46 goals entering Tuesday, but Wallace held strong.

“(Wallace) is a big guy,” Olson said. “We couldn’t get shots past him and it was hard to find the placement “

Despite the loss, the Lebanon seniors made a lasting impact.

“We’ve been building up this program with the support of our community,” Olson said.” We have a great fan base that keeps growing. It’s like a big family here and I will miss these seniors.”