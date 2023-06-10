SALEM, Va. – Once he stepped on the mound Saturday afternoon at Salem Memorial Ballpark, Lebanon High School pitcher Nathan “Tater” Phillips was in complete control as he fired fastballs and bent breaking balls by one hapless hitter after another.

The anxiety-filled moments leading up to the biggest start of the sophomore right-hander’s life were a different story, however.

“I was shaking in my boots,” Phillips said. “My biggest fear was letting the community down. This is one of those games a lot of people make a 2 ½-hour drive for. I did not want to let them down.”

He instead gave the large contingent of red-clan fans who gathered at the home of the Carolina League’s Salem Red Sox plenty to stand up and cheer about in delivering a performance that will be talked about around Russell County for years to come.

Phillips struck out 11 in tossing a no-hitter as the Pioneers dominated in a 7-0 triumph over the Auburn Eagles in the finals of the VHSL Class 1 baseball tournament and won their second state championship in three years.

Lebanon (26-2) did not lose to an in-state opponent in 2023 and closed the season with 25 consecutive victories. Oh yeah, they achieved all of it in 33-year-old Cody Compton’s first season as head coach.

Any suspense surrounding Saturday’s highly-anticipated matchup between small-school powers vanished early as the Pioneers scored five times in the bottom of the first inning to seize the momentum.

“I felt like in warm-ups we were a little nervous,” Compton said. “Tater had a good first inning and we got a couple of hits and we settled into the game. It’s always nice to have a lead early.”

It’s also nice to have a pitcher like Phillips, who crafted his second no-hitter of the week and his third no-no of the season.

The dude also went 2-for-4 at the plate.

How tremendous was Tater?

“It’s hard to describe. … He’s been awesome all year,” Compton said. “He’s probably got an ERA right at one.”

Phillips is always fiery on the field and he was amped up even more on Saturday.

“He’s on about two energy drinks right now, man,” said Lebanon second baseman Chance Parker. “He was chucking it.”

Phillips needed just seven pitches to retire Auburn in order in the top of the first inning and then Lebanon sent nine men to the plate and scored five times in the bottom of the first to gain an insurmountable edge.

Dagan Barton’s RBI double, Parker’s RBI triple and a two-run bloop double off the bat of Nick Belcher were among the highlights of the onslaught.

“The nerves are going to be rolling in the state championship,” Parker said. “So to get that cushion to relax us was really big.”

Auburn (24-3) committed three errors in the opening inning as well.

“We set the tone,” said Auburn coach Eric Altizer. “It was the wrong one. They punched us in the mouth and we didn’t respond very well. They are a great team and deserved the championship”

Auburn ace Jared Lavergne was chased after surrendering six hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Lavergne’s counterpart on the other hand yielded just four baserunners the entire game.

“You could tell he was fired up,” Altizer said. “They came with the juice today and after that first inning it looks like we lost what juice we had.”

Auburn’s Brody Hensel walked in the second inning and was promptly thrown out attempting to steal second base by Lebanon catcher Jacob Crabtree.

Damien Boyd was hit by a pitch and Zac McGlothlin reached when a third strike got by Crabtree with two outs in the third inning but that mild threat was subdued with a strikeout by Phillips.

Brady Hale walked with two outs in the seventh inning.

That was the extent of the production for the Eagles.

“Whenever my fastball is working it makes my job a whole lot easier,” Phillips said.

Phillips closed the season with 18 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings, the last run scored against him on the bump coming via a first-inning RBI double by Eastside’s Jaxsyn Collins in the semifinals of the Region 1D tournament.

He tossed a five-inning no-no in Tuesday’s state quarterfinal win over Narrows.

Then there was Saturday’s gem which marked the first no-hitter by a hurler from far Southwest Virginia in a VHSL baseball title game since Powell Valley’s Todd Zirkle achieved the feat in the 1996 Group A finals against Northampton.

How did Phillips elevate his game to another level in the postseason?

“Just attack hitters,” Phillips said. “Go after them. I want to make them prove they can hit my fastball or offspeed.”

Lebanon senior center fielder Zach Hertig tracked down a flyball for the final out on Phillips’ 89th pitch to set off a celebration.

“Tater’s got a lot of competitiveness in him and that’s why I love him so much,” Hertig said. “He was pacing back-and-forth in the dugout [between innings] saying ‘Let’s go.’ … We feed off him during the game.”

Hertig provides a spark too as he once again made things happen from the leadoff spot, reaching base twice and scoring both times.

Dagan Barton tallied two RBIs and freshman Luke Garrett went 2-for-3.

Lebanon has won 89 of the 99 games it has played since the start of the 2019 season, while Auburn is 82-15 during the same span.

“It seemed like this was a game everybody thought would happen,” Altizer said. “We’re honored to be here. We felt we deserved to be here – we didn’t play great today – but I do believe the two best teams were here today and Lebanon proved to be the best team.”

The best team with the best pitcher.

Nicknamed “Tater” because he was so small as a newborn he looked like a potato, Phillips came through with yet another big-time performance in putting his name beside the W in the linescore from a state title game.

Two years ago, he was an eighth-grader who had just returned from a travel-ball tournament in Jupiter, Florida, when he watched the Lebanon Pioneers win their first state baseball crown with a 10-1 win over Poquoson.

A spectator then.

A superstar now.

“I wanted that feeling,” Phillips said. “I wanted to go out on the mound and be able to be like, ‘Wow, that’s what it’s like.’ … Now I know what it feel likes.”

***

VHSL Victors

A look at local pitchers who earned the win in Virginia High School League state championship baseball games

2023: Nathan “Tater” Phillips, Lebanon (Class 1)

2021: Matthew Buchanan, Lebanon (Class 2)

2015: Austin Ray, Virginia High (2A)

2014: Chandler Daniels, Virginia High (2A)

2011: Derrick Murphy, Honaker (Group A, Division 2)

2008: Justin Wilson, J.J. Kelly (Group A)*

2001: Keith Davis, John Battle (Group A)*

2000: Daniel Rutter, John Battle (Group A)

1998: Ryan Adkins, J.J. Kelly (Group A)

1996: Todd Zirkle, Powell Valley (Group A)

1996: Israel Pope, Virginia High (Group AA)

1993: Shawn Fouch, Virginia High (Group AA)*

1992: Shawn Fouch, Virginia High (Group AA)*

1991: Trevor Ruth, J.J. Kelly (Group A)*

1989: Danis Simmons, J.J. Kelly (Group A)

1988: Danis Simmons, J.J. Kelly (Group A)*

1986: Jeff Phillips, Castlewood (Group A)

1984: Tim West, J.J. Kelly (Group A)*

1983: Doug Bates, J.J. Kelly (Group A)

1983: Greg Turner, Virginia High (Group AA)

1982: Doug Bates, J.J. Kelly (Group A)

1981: Mike Baumgardner, Virginia High (Group AA)

1981: Doug Bates, J.J. Kelly (Group A)

1979: Hank Ringley, Coeburn (Group A)

1975: Gary Pate, Coeburn (Group A)*

1971: Johnny Huff, Castlewood (Group A)

*denotes the win came in relief.