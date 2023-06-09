SALEM, Va. – As the big stage beckoned in a king-sized stadium, Lebanon High School’s little leadoff man came up huge.

Zach Hertig went 3-for-4 and scored Lebanon’s first two runs as the Pioneers posted a 4-1 win over the Middlesex Chargers on Friday in the semifinals of the VHSL Class 1 state baseball tournament at spacious Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Lebanon (25-2) clinched a spot in the state title game for the third time in five years and faces the Auburn Eagles (24-2) today at 1 p.m. with the championship on the line.

Friday’s victory followed the familiar script of nearly ever Lebanon victory this season.

The pitching was locked in: Senior right-hander Seth Buchanan allowed just three hits and struck out eight over six superb innings in his final high school start on the mound, while junior southpaw Dagan Barton tossed a scoreless seventh inning to notch the save.

Then there was Hertig – all 5-foot-7 and 145 pounds of the senior speedster – getting on base, zooming around the diamond, covering plenty of ground in center field and making good things happen for the Pioneers.

“I try to get on base any way possible, because I know the guys behind me will get me in,” Hertig said. “It’s just kind of my job and our coaches have told me all year that if you get on, you’ll score.”

That was certainly the case on Friday.

He singled on the very first pitch of the bottom of the first inning from Middlesex ace Patrick Larson, promptly stole second base and later scored on a bases-loaded walk to Eli Breeding.

“That meant a lot,” Hertig said. “I feel like in this sport whoever scores that first run already has that momentum.”

In the second inning, he hustled his way to a two-out infield single and then scored all the way from first when a sky-high infield pop-up off the bat of Buchanan was misplayed by Middlesex first baseman Hudson McMinn.

That happened to be the 47th run Hertig has scored this season.

“Zach’s just about the best leadoff you can ask for,” Buchanan said. “He knows the strike zone, he isn’t going to swing at balls and when you need him to get a clutch hit, he’s always on when you need him.”

Speed kills and the error that allowed Hertig to scamper home was fatal for Middlesex.

Dagan Barton followed with a RBI hit as Lebanon went up 3-0 and took some of the charge out of the Chargers.

“We played a good game, but that really cost us,” said Middlesex coach John Robins. “That out would have kept it a 1-1 game. … When you get down three to a team as well-coached and as good as they are it’s hard to come back from that.”

It’s a Lebanon team that is hard to score against, period.

The Chargers did get on the board when Peyton Lambert drew a bases-loaded walk from Buchanan with two outs in the third inning. However, Middlesex left the bases loaded and would not pose a serious offensive threat the rest of the way.

Buchanan picked off a baserunner in the fourth inning to subdue a potential rally as well.

“It wasn’t my best outing, but we got it done and that’s all that matters,” Buchanan said.

As Middlesex made Buchanan work and his pitch total climbed, Buchanan needed just five pitches to get out of the fifth inning in another key moment off the contest.

“That was a huge inning,” Buchanan said. “I was already high in pitch count, so I wanted to get that inning over quickly. It turned out pretty good.”

The day turned out pretty good for Barton as well who was 2-for-2 with two singles, two walks, two RBIs and sealed the deal in what was the most important save opportunity of his career. He issued a walk and was called for a balk in the seventh, but wasn’t bothered.

“I love that stuff,” Barton said. “We knew they are a pretty solid team and I knew as long as I threw strikes I had the defense behind me to make plays.”

Speaking of defense.

In a ballpark that measures 401 feet to dead center, Hertig has the wheels to cover such an expansive piece of real estate.

“I was going to trust my speed to get the ones in the gaps and keep every ball that landed in front of me in front of me,” Hertig said. “I kept my cool and made sure I could get to the ones I could get to and keep the ones I couldn’t in front of me.”

Lebanon left the bases loaded twice and stranded 11 baserunners, but the Pioneers were not to be denied.

“We could have blown it open there early,” said Lebanon coach Cody Compton. “Still, scoring early takes a lot of pressure off and Seth went out there and battled for us.”

Middlesex (15-8) got its hits from Kaden Hunley, Peyton Lambert and Christopher Withers. The Chargers did not allow more than four runs in any of their regional and state tournament games, but failed to generate much offense as well.

Starter Patrick Larson pitched well for a team whose two state tournament opponents will not be in the Class 1 level next season: Riverheads and Lebanon move to Class 2 in the fall.

“I’m very proud of my guys,” Robins said. “We’ve had a great year and we have a lot of seniors moving on.”

Buchanan, Hertig, Barton and Nick Belcher were all members of Lebanon’s undefeated 2021 Class 2 state championship team.

Being in the finals feels a bit different this time around for that quartet.

“I’ve got a lot more weight to pull this time,” Barton said with a smile. “Probably the biggest game we’ll ever play.”

Auburn is making its fourth state finals appearance in seven years and advanced with a 5-0 win over Lancaster on Friday. A matchup that has been anticipated since the season began will come to fruition today.

Lebanon sophomore right-hander Nathan “Tater” Phillips – who has pitched two no-hitters this season – will be available on the bump.

“We’re playing in the last game of the year,” Compton said. “That’s what we’ve wanted to do since Day 1.”