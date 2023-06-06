LEBANON, Va. – Narrows was making its first appearance in the VHSL state baseball tournament on Tuesday and the Green Wave ended up being overpowered by a team that is simply first rate.

Nathan “Tater” Phillips pitched a five-inning no-hitter, while Eli Breeding and Jacob Crabtree homered as the Lebanon Pioneers rolled to a 16-0 win over Narrows in a Class 1 quarterfinal clash at Doc Adams Field.

Lebanon (24-2) plays Middlesex on Friday at 10 a.m. in a state semifinal showdown at Salem Memorial Ballpark. Many folks have penciled in the Pioneers as the odds-on favorite to win it all since March and they certainly looked the part on Tuesday.

The home team scored five runs in the first, five more in the third and six in the fourth and pounded out 13 hits.

Breeding blasted the first home run of his varsity career.

Crabtree went yard for the first time this season.

First-year head coach Cody Compton was pleased with the performance of his squad in what was his state tourney debut as a skipper.

Meanwhile, Phillips was in complete control from his first pitch in what was the hard-throwing right-hander’s second no-hitter of the season.

“Tater’s in a world of his own,” Breeding said. “He’s amazing. There are no other words to describe him.”

Phillips faced the minimum and struck out 12 of the 15 batters he faced.

A one-out, full-count walk to Max McGlothlin in the fourth inning was the only thing that prevented Phillips from a perfect game. That walk was wiped out two pitches later when Lebanon turned a textbook 6-4-3, inning-ending double play.

“I just went out there and threw my stuff and challenged hitters,” Phillips said. “That was a pretty good team, I just had to go at ‘em.”

It doesn’t hurt when there is plenty of run support to be had.

“When a team puts five on the board in the first inning, it’s very comforting,” Phillips said.

Breeding, a sophomore, finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and connected for a two-run homer in the fourth inning. A young fan retrieved the ball and then exchanged it with Breeding for an autograph.

“I wasn’t sure [if it was gone off the bat],” Breeding said. “It was on a line and I was thinking it was going to hit the top of the fence. … It was a great feeling. I was kind of at a loss for words.”

Crabtree followed with a solo home run.

“It was good to see them finally put together power swings,” Phillips said. “We’ve seen glimpses of it. We got to see it full force today and hopefully we continue through [the weekend].”

Zach Hertig had two hits and scored three times from the leadoff spot, while Chance Parker collected two hits and four RBIs.

What impresses Breeding most about this lineup?

“The way we are able to carry each other through it,” Breeding said, “Sometimes the top of our order isn’t hitting, but the bottom of the order carries us. Today we all kind of hit it. That’s why we had 16 runs.”

Phillips needed just 70 pitches to craft his no-no and will be available (if needed) to pitch in Friday’s semifinals. Was the hurler keeping a close eye on his pitch count?

“I was concerned, but I wasn’t at the same time,” Phillips said. “I decided to go out there and throw my game and whatever happens, happens.”

Lebanon’s three aces – Phillips, Dagan Barton and Seth Buchanan – will be available this weekend.

“It’s a nice luxury to have,” Compton said.

Narrows (20-3) had a landmark season, but lost its final two games by a combined count of 31-0.

“Things did not go the way we planned and you have days like that,” said Narrows coach Chris Helvey. “It didn’t go our way from start to finish, but I don’t want to take anything away from their pitcher. Gosh almighty, he had a great day.”

Narrows standout Carson Crigger did not play after recently suffering an ACL tear.

“I hate it for him,” Helvey said. “It’s devastating. He’s a great kid, great athlete. He’s tough, strong and he’ll work hard and come back even better. What he brings to the table makes us a totally different team. Not having a kid like that, the morale of the guys was hurt. Still, we had a job to do and we didn’t get it done.”

Lebanon is two wins away from getting it done and claiming a state championship for the second time in three years.

The Pioneers were the favorites to win it all in 2022 as well, but a late-season swoon ended with a state quarterfinal loss.

Lebanon is locked and loaded this spring.

“Last year I think we were a little too overconfident,” Phillips said. “This year we’ve done a good job of humbling ourselves.”