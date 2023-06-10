SALEM, Va. – Amid the intense emotions and growing crowd noise that comes with each pitch of a state championship game, first-year Lebanon High School head baseball coach Cody Compton remained as cool and calm as could be.

As well-wishers surrounded him to offer hugs, handshakes and pats on the back in the aftermath of Saturday’s 7-0 win over Auburn in the VHSL Class 1 state finals at Salem Memorial Ballpark, Compton was his stoic self.

After being presented the title trophy, the 33-year-old rookie boss quickly passed off the hardware to his players as he let them soak up the moment in the spotlight, stepping aside and watching with a smile.

Observing all this begged the question.

Does Cody Compton ever get rattled?

Nervous?

Overzealous?

“Never,” said Lebanon senior outfielder Zach Hertig. “He’s always calm and never lets anything ruffle him. We kind of leaned on him all year and got the job done.”

Compton’s first season at the helm of the Pioneers featured the ultimate ending as Lebanon capped a dominant postseason run in which the champs outscored foes in the Hogoheegee District, Region 1D and state tournament by an aggregate count of 88-5.

“This group of kids worked hard and they deserve it,” Compton said. “They did all the work. I just got out of the way and let them go.”

That’s not completely true.

The steady hand steering the ship to the ‘ship was vital.

Inheriting a team with tons of talent and high expectations has gone awry for many first-year skippers through the years.

Not this time.

Compton tested his team with a tough schedule.

The only two losses for the Pioneers were 6-1 and 9-3 setbacks in March to Tennessee High, a regional title squad in a neighboring state that some larger schools in area won’t even put on the schedule.

His squad beat perennial VHSL Class 3 state tournament participant Abingdon on two occasions

Lebanon returned its entire roster from a season ago and Compton didn’t let them rest on their laurels.

“We work hard in practice and he laid some rules down for us,” said infielder Chance Parker. “We play relaxed because of him. He doesn’t get mad at you when you make mistakes, he just tells you what you need to do better.”

All of this is even more impressive when you consider Compton took over for a legend.

Doc Adams retired following the 2022 season, having built the Lebanon program into one of Southwest Virginia’s best and gaining respect and popularity for his winning ways and larger-than-life personality.

As charismatic and loquacious as Adams was while calling the shots, Compton is just as reserved and laid back.

Adams was among those in attendance on Saturday, proud of his protégé.

“Cody stepped into a coaching role with huge shoes to fill,” said Lebanon assistant coach Will Stamper. “The thing that impressed me the most was how he got the kids to buy in and complete every goal we set for them this year. He had us prepared for every single game and found a way to keep our kids motivated throughout the year to finish the job.”

Cody Compton was in charge, no doubt.

“Cody is always quiet, but can be vocal when he needs to be,” Stamper said. “Our kids know when he becomes vocal that it’s time to lock in and focus.”

Compton didn’t have to get vocal much with a veteran and determined crew.

“They were a little fiery at times and we needed to bring them back a little bit,” Compton said. “Other times they were down on themselves and we had to pick them up. You play a lot better when you’re relaxed and having fun.”

Compton was a heck of a baseball and basketball player when he attended Lebanon.

Upon graduating in 2009, he pitched at both Milligan and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

He got into coaching and returned to Lebanon in 2016 as an assistant.

On Saturday got the big prize in his first try.

“I couldn’t be happier for Cody,” Stamper said “He’s made a huge impact on our kids, myself and our community as a whole.”

By the way, it was a good day for folks from Southwest Virginia with the initials C.C.

Carly Compton pitched Tazewell’s softball team to a Class 2 state softball title on Saturday.

Are Cody and Carly related?

“Not that I know of,” Cody said.

Lebanon loses five seniors – including mainstays Seth Buchanan, Nick Belcher and Hertig, who were on the 2021 title-winning squad and got their second rings on Saturday – and the Pioneers move up to the Class 2 ranks next season.

However, plenty of talent remains and it was on display Saturday.

Most notably Nathan “Tater” Phillips, who pitched a no-hitter and struck out 11.

The Pioneers also played flawless defense on Saturday – a staple under Compton – as left fielder Dagan Barton made a diving catch in foul territory in the second inning and catcher Jacob Crabtree threw out a runner attempting to steal.

One thing is certain moving forward: Compton will keep his composure.

With his beard and cerebral demeanor, he kind of reminds one of Obi-Wan Kenobi in a baseball uniform.

How does he stay so tranquil all the time?

“I guess it was something I was born with,” Compton said.