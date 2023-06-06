CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Auburn continues to be the obstacle that Chilhowie baseball cannot quite overcome.

For the fourth season in a row the Warriors saw their year end in the Class 1 state quarterfinals against the Eagles as Auburn jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead and then held off a Chilhowie rally to take a 7-2 victory on Tuesday evening at Christiansburg High School.

“It’s very frustrating. We were hoping to see somebody different, but they are going to be around for a while,” Chilhowie head coach Jeff Robinson said of Auburn. “They are like Riverheads from football. They are just a machine.”

Auburn (23-2) wasted little time jumping out in front putting three runs on the board in the first inning off Warriors’ starting pitcher Dawson Tuell. With runners on first and third and one out, Auburn cleanup hitter Zac McGlothlin got the scoring going with a sacrifice fly RBI to right to make it 1-0. Back-to-back RBI hits from the Eagles’ Brady Hale and Brody Hensel followed to increase the lead to 3-0.

Tuell, however, settled down after the first shutting out the Auburn offense over the next four innings giving the Warriors a shot to get back into the contest.

“He (Tuell) is our number one guy. If you get to him early, he usually settles down. I was pleased with how he pitched the middle innings,” Robinson said.

The Chilhowie offense eventually broke through in the fifth inning off Auburn starter Jared Lavergne. With a runner on third and two out, Chilhowie catcher Landon Bowman hit a grounder to third. The throw from Auburn third baseman Damien Boyd, though, bounced past his first baseman allowing a run to score and make it 3-1.

Tuell followed Bowman by hitting a grounder to short that went under the glove of Eagles’ shortstop Hale into the outfield. Bowman, who was on second after the throwing error, came around to score off the blunder cutting the deficit to 3-2.

That’s as much offense as Chilhowie (17-10) could muster off Lavergne on the day as he got the win going six innings giving up just two runs on three hits while walking two and striking out eight.

“That’s what he (Lavergne) does all the time. He battles his but off and keeps us in every game he’s in,” Auburn head coach Eric Altizer said.

Lavergne also led the Eagles’ offense with three hits in four plate appearances from the leadoff spot.

Auburn finally pulled away in the sixth plating four runs and chasing Tuell from the game after going 5 2/3 innings giving up seven runs on 11 hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

“Chilhowie battles you all the time,” Altizer said. “They’re coached really well, and you know they’re never going to be out of a game.”

With the win Auburn advanced to the state semifinals to face Lancaster on 1 p.m. Friday in Salem.