Chris Hutton promoted to boys head basketball coach at Abingdon

Chris Hutton has been on the bench for the Abingdon High School boys basketball team as an assistant coach for the last seven years and now he’s taking over the top spot.

Hutton has been promoted to head coach of the Falcons and replaces Aaron Williams, who stepped down in July after three seasons at the helm.

“I’m excited for this opportunity and to continue this journey on the varsity level,” Hutton said. “I just hope to bring out the best in these kids.”

Hutton, 48, has spent the last five years of his tenure as the leader of the junior varsity program – along with his duties as a varsity assistant – and that familiarity will be key.

“I know the kids, I know the parents, I know the community and they have been supportive,” Hutton said. “I’ve put my time in and I’m just excited to be a part of it and I think the future’s bright.”

Hutton will be the fifth different head coach in nine seasons for the Falcons and Williams departed after compiling a 45-24 record.

AHS finished as VHSL Class 3 state runner-up in 2021 and went 17-9 this past winter with a season-ending loss to eventual state champ Cave Spring in the semifinals of the Region 3D tournament.

Dayton Osborne (19.2 points, 8.3 rebounds per game in 2021-22) and Luke Honaker are among the returning standouts, while post player Evan Ramsey will be back in the fold after an injury sidelined him for most of last season.

The Falcons certainly have plenty of potential and will be one of Southwest Virginia’s elite teams.

“If the younger guys can mesh with the older guys,” Hutton said. “And if we can get them to bond and be one unit, it could be something special.”

A 1992 graduate of Tennessee High, Hutton played hoops for head coach Dale Burns with the Vikings.

“Coach Burns was a huge influence on me, along with [longtime THS assistant] Coach [Richard] Ensor,” Hutton said. “They always preached playing hard all the time and doing all that you could do to help the team win.”

Hutton played baseball at now-defunct Virginia Intermont College, graduating from there in 1997.

Lance Reasbeck will remain on Abingdon’s staff as an assistant coach and he has been with the program for a while as well.

The transition should be smooth.

“Coach Hutton has been a constant in our boys basketball program over the past few years,” said Abingdon principal B.J. Lasley. “We feel like he has the knowledge, energy and passion necessary to lead our program and he has a desire to continue building the boys basketball program at all levels.”