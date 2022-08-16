 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns

Chippi’s hat trick leads Patriots past Blue Devils

  • 0
Sullivan East logo

Chippi Hamelryck scored three goals to lead Sullivan East to a season-opening 10-1 girls soccer victory over Unicoi County on Tuesday night.

Dobyns-Bennett 10, West Ridge 1

Sunny Iacino scored the lone goal for the Wolves in a loss to the Indians. Dobyns-Bennett led 6-0 at halftime.

VOLLEYBALL

Sullivan East 3, Daniel Boone 0

Hannah Hodge had 13 kills and Jenna Hare added 11 to lead the Patriots to a 25-21, 25-22, 25-16 victory over the Trailblazers.

Kyndl Hodge contributed 37 assists 10 digs and two aces for Sullivan East (1-1). Carly Bradford added 12 digs for the Patriots.

Tennessee High 3, David Crockett 0

Sophie Meade had nine kills and eight digs and Madison Blair added nine kills to lead the Vikings to a 25-23, 25-22, 25-9 road victory over the Pioneers.

People are also reading…

Ashton Blair contributed 11 assists, nine digs and eight kills, while Sydnee Pendland picked up 19 digs. Bree Adams dished out 16 assists.

Tennessee High (2-0) will open conference play on Thursday by hosting Elizabethton at Viking Hall.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Childress, Sills lead Battle over Eastside in VHSL Benefit Game

Childress, Sills lead Battle over Eastside in VHSL Benefit Game

Sophomore Elijah Childress of John Battle High School has already established himself as one of the best baseball players in the Mountain 7 District and one could borrow a phrase from that sport in describing his first foray into varsity football competition: He knocked it out of the ballpark.

LOCAL BRIEFS: GW, BDD schools among VHSL appeals

LOCAL BRIEFS: GW, BDD schools among VHSL appeals

George Wythe, Council, Grundy and Hurley are among the schools who filed appeals with the Virginia High School League regarding the latest realignment plan that would begin with the 2023-24 school year.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

"She's a legend," says Rafael Nadal on Serena Williams ahead of her retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts