Chippi’s hat trick leads Patriots past Blue Devils

Chippi Hamelryck scored three goals to lead Sullivan East to a season-opening 10-1 girls soccer victory over Unicoi County on Tuesday night.
Dobyns-Bennett 10, West Ridge 1
Sunny Iacino scored the lone goal for the Wolves in a loss to the Indians. Dobyns-Bennett led 6-0 at halftime.
VOLLEYBALL
Sullivan East 3, Daniel Boone 0
Hannah Hodge had 13 kills and Jenna Hare added 11 to lead the Patriots to a 25-21, 25-22, 25-16 victory over the Trailblazers.
Kyndl Hodge contributed 37 assists 10 digs and two aces for Sullivan East (1-1). Carly Bradford added 12 digs for the Patriots.
Tennessee High 3, David Crockett 0
Sophie Meade had nine kills and eight digs and Madison Blair added nine kills to lead the Vikings to a 25-23, 25-22, 25-9 road victory over the Pioneers.
People are also reading…
Ashton Blair contributed 11 assists, nine digs and eight kills, while Sydnee Pendland picked up 19 digs. Bree Adams dished out 16 assists.
Tennessee High (2-0) will open conference play on Thursday by hosting Elizabethton at Viking Hall.