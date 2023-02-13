A small sign above the entranceway of Chilhowie High School’s gymnasium states that capacity is 1,100.

That figure, however, may be a little generous as anyone who’s ever attended a basketball game with a few hundred other rabid fans could tell you it gets mighty crowded mighty fast inside the cozy confines.

Maybe you could round up to a 1,000 folks if you include the players, coaches, officials and some of those folks navigating their automobiles outside on East Lee Highway over the course of a four-quarter, 32-minute high school hoops game.

Shortly after opening for the 1958-59 school year, principal G.F. Kreger made sure the venue would host District Seven’s Southern Division hoops tournament that winter.

It has been the site of plenty of memorable roundball clashes in the decades since and the home team has usually come out ahead.

According to extensive research done by current head coach Matt Snodgrass, the Warriors boys have compiled a 318-136 record at the facility since 1975. That 70.04 winning percentage includes a 9-1 mark this winter.

There was a time when nearly every single high school gym in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee was far from luxurious – Whitewood’s old gymnasium in Buchanan County was legendary and J.J. Kelly’s former cracker box comes to mind as well – but most of those have been relegated to hosting physical education classes or razed and exist only in memories of those who were there or perhaps via grainy footage captured on a bulky VHS recorder.

Yet, Chilhowie’s gym remains standing and darkening its doors is like stepping through a time portal into 1968. Or 1978. Or 1988. Yet, here you are in the year of our Lord 2023.

Sure, there are modern touches.

The antiquated and funky fan-shaped backboards were replaced in 2006.

The floor has been resurfaced a time or two and those old dead planks that dribblers had to beware of were removed.

An annex/balcony on the home side was added as the 1980s turned to the 1990s to provide a few additional seating opportunities.

Air conditioning units hum these days and can bring relief to a place that has affectionately become known as the “Hot Box.”

Loud music plays and there’s a light show during pregame introductions.

Yet at its core the place remains mostly unchanged by the passage of time and is a true Southwest Virginia landmark.

“It’s like Cameron Indoor Stadium, Cassell Coliseum and Assembly Hall all mixed into one,” said Snodgrass, invoking the names of three famous collegiate arenas. “The Hot Box is a microcosm of who we are here at Chilhowie. We’re blue-collar grinders. We don’t have to have a nice, fancy gym. We just come in, put our hardhats on and go to work. I like to think we get the most of everybody and everything in our program.”

Hot in here

John Goodwin was the head boys basketball coach at Chilhowie from the 1977-78 season through the 1989-1990 campaign and he might also be called the king of the thermostat at the school.

As the temperatures began to take a dip outside, Goodwin would make sure things stayed warm and toasty inside the gym in which he coached.

Not just when opposing teams came calling.

We’re talking all the time here.

“Our teams practiced in the heat every time the gym was open and we were in incredible shape. I’m not sure what the optimal heat setting was, but it had to always be in the upper-80s or 90 inside the gym,” said Chris Hale, a 1984 Chilhowie graduate. “When gameday rolled around, that was just another day at the office for us because that’s the way we practiced and prepared. Other teams would come in and be out of gas in the second halves of games because they weren’t used to that environment. We won a lot of games against teams that were equally or more talented than us simply because the opposition would just hit a physical energy limit late in the game. The heat was only magnified when you add several hundred fans into a 90-degree gym.”

Many of those rooters might have to stand if they didn’t get off work soon enough.

Some NBA arenas have what they call club or premium seats.

A seat on the coveted plastic bleachers is premium in this place, even if you have to endure the knee of the person sitting behind you nudged against your back the entire time.

“The atmosphere is always electric,” said Chilhowie athletic director Jeff Robinson, a former basketball player and ex-assistant coach with the Warrior’ hoops team as well. “Whether it is a meaningless non-district game in December or a district rivalry game in February, the gym is so small, it is usually filled up to capacity and loud. On nights when there are big games, you better get there early or you will be standing.”

There have been plenty of big games with big crowds, especially back in the day.

“I’m not sure what the proper fire codes were,” Hale said. “But I’m pretty sure they were broken on a regular basis.”

There was a 68-60 win over previously unbeaten Marion on Feb. 14, 1968, when Tommy Gross came up with clutch bucket after clutch bucket in the second half.

A quadruple-overtime victory over Marion in 1973 comes to mind.

That 78-71 win over Castlewood on Feb. 12, 1988, that avenged a 43-point loss to the Blue Devils less than a month earlier when Calvin Talford scored 59 points.

Squint real hard when watching footage of this one and there sitting alongside Bristol Herald Courier sports writer Robert Anderson in front of the scorer’s table was East Tennessee State University coach Les Robinson on a scouting mission to catch a glimpse of Talford, Castlewood’s phenom.

A 61-51 victory over Holston in 1983 and a 65-62 triumph over George Wythe in 2007 were unforgettable as well to those who saw them.

Then there was Chilhowie’s 68-67 win over Lebanon last month when Will Goodwin (John Goodwin’s son) scored the game-winning bucket with 3.2 seconds left.

“It was a special night for us,” Snodgrass said.

Being played at Chilhowie only adds to the memories and mystique of those games.

“Just a great atmosphere to play a game,” said Willie Russell, a 1985 graduate of the school and a former standout for the Warriors. “It had its quirks, but it was home.”

No place like home

Dewayne Morris has played against Chilhowie in the Hot Box and has coached games in there as he’s in his second season as the head boys basketball coach at Rural Retreat, his alma mater.

He knows that fans get into the game there – literally.

Just two weeks ago, Rural Retreat was playing the Warriors when Morris called a timeout to try and make some adjustments with his team trailing by double digits.

“Five guys were sitting on the bench and the guys who weren’t in the game were gathered around,” Morris said. “I was knelt down talking to the guys that were in the game and I heard a fan say, ‘Excuse me,’ two or three times. So I looked up in the bleachers right behind our bench and it was a parent.

“She said, ‘Could you please let him through?’ I said, ‘Who?’ Then she pointed behind me. There was a 5 or 6-year-old boy that was standing in our timeout that needed through to go sit behind our bench. So, we let the kid through. The look on my player’s faces was priceless.”

Morris has known to expect the unexpected when visiting the Hot Box.

“It is a very tough place for teams to play,” Morris said. “As a team you literally have home fans sitting right next to you and yelling and screaming the whole time right in your ear. You don’t have much room to sit on the bench. If you have more than 10 players some of your guys must sit on the second row of bleachers, which makes it hard to sub in and out quickly. It is also very loud in there, where it is a small gym and the sound of the fans just echoes in there. It’s hard to communicate with five players on the floor and get them to all be on the same page.”

First-time visitors can sometimes be shocked when they walk in.

The smaller floor also doesn’t allow some teams to spread out their offense as they normally do and that can lead to turnovers.

Claustrophobia might set in dribbling and passing that close to the spectators.

“I’ve gotten some pretty good text messages over the years and comments and stuff,” Snodgrass said. “It turns into a psychological thing at that point.”

There is also the mental side for the Warriors, who don’t want to disappoint the locals who fill every nook and cranny.

“We feed off our crowd,” said Chilhowie senior Zac Hall. “We want to make our town proud and it means a lot they come to every game and support us.”

There have been memorable girls basketball games in Chilhowie’s gym as well as volleyball matches, pep rallies and wrestling duals.

There’s a YouTube video of a Smoky Mountain Wrestling television taping from back in the day with the likes of the legendary Rock ‘N’ Roll Express throwing dropkicks in the squared circle in the Hot Box. Fittingly, Glenn Jacobs once wrestled a match there before he became WWE superstar Kane, a character associated with hell, fire and brimstone.

Even those lucky enough to continue their athletic careers well beyond the borders of Smyth County say there’s something about the venerated venue that can’t be replicated anywhere else.

Just ask Ray Berry, who is currently playing baseball at King University and has been a fan favorite the last two seasons while pitching for the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners.

He happens to be a former Chilhowie hooper as well.

“I’ve played baseball in a lot of states with some really nice stadiums and rowdy fans,” Berry said. “Still my experience as a high school basketball player in a small gym in Southwest Virginia is up there with some of the best times of my life so far.”

It’s not a certainty that Chilhowie will play another home game this season.

The Warriors dropped a 53-35 decision to Lebanon on Saturday evening at Emory & Henry College’s King Center in a one-game playoff to determine the Hogoheegee District’s top seed for the Region 1D tournament.

Whether Chilhowie welcomes a foe to the Hot Box again this winter or the place has to remain dormant until 2023-24, one thing is certain.

It will be full whenever the next game takes place.

“I think Coach Jeff Robinson said it before,” Snodgrass said. “It’s the greatest show in town. Come to the Hot Box on a Friday night and you’re going to get entertained.”