Chilhowie falls to Auburn in Class 1 baseball

EMORY, Va. – The Auburn enigma once again flummoxed the Chilhowie Warriors.

The Eagles eliminated Chilhowie from the VHSL Class 1 state baseball tournament for the third time in four years as freshman left-hander Jared Lavergne pitched 6 2/3 stellar innings in Auburn’s 6-3 triumph on Tuesday afternoon in a quarterfinal clash at Emory & Henry College.

Auburn earned a 2-0 victory over the Warriors in last season’s state semifinals, while taking a 7-6 walk-off win in the 2019 quarterfinals. There was also Chilhowie’s 10-0 setback to the Eagles in the 2017 Region 1A West tournament.

Auburn (19-5) held the edge once again in 2022 in another close season-ending loss for the Warriors at the hands of the club from the Mountain Empire District.

“I didn’t think we’d have to play a perfect game coming in, but probably our best game,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “That team is coached as well as any team I’ve ever went up against. We’re honored to be at this point, but maybe one day we’ll figure ‘em out.”

The Warriors (13-13) never held a lead and the momentum they did manage was short-lived.

Freshman Dawson Tuell hit a two-out, two-strike, two-run double in the bottom of the fourth inning to knot the score at two runs apiece.

However, Auburn immediately answered by sending nine men to the plate and scoring three times in the top of the fifth inning. Senior Tyler Sparrer’s tiebreaking RBI double off Chilhowie ace Daniel Hutton gave the Eagles a lead they never relinquished.

“That was the key inning for us,” said Auburn coach Eric Altizer. “We bounced back. … and just let them know we weren’t going away.”

Lavergne ran his record to 9-0 by holding in check a Chilhowie lineup that had combined to score 30 runs in its previous four games.

“He is Mr. Ice in his veins,” Altizer said. “You’d never know by looking at him what’s going on. He’s done it all year and pitched a great game today. He hit his spots most of the time.”

Lavergne had just three strikeouts and only two 1-2-3 innings, but he escaped jams by showing poise not possessed by many ninth-graders.

“I felt confident that I could throw the best I could throw,” Lavergne said. “I mostly just had to relax. When I do relax, I do very well. I was focusing on going pitch by pitch.”

He was lifted with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning after surrendering a RBI double to Connor Smith. Damien Boyd was called on in relief to get the final out, retiring Brandon Bush on a lineout.

Auburn lost seven seniors off last year’s state title squad.

When did Altizer figure these Eagles had a potential to book another reservation among the state’s final four?

“About 20 minutes ago, maybe,” he said with a wry grin. “Early in the year we didn’t know what we would have. We had two seniors back and a junior that are key guys on our team, but we had to have other guys step up. We have six freshmen who have all made huge contributions and three sophomores that start.”

Senior outfielder Zac Hall had two hits and also reached on an error for the Warriors.

Chilhowie committed four errors and stranded seven baserunners, six of those in scoring position.

“It was a tough game,” Hall said. “We’ve been playing well up until today. We had an off day today and everybody has those. I thought we played pretty solid; we missed a couple of plays, they scored a few runs and it slipped away from us.”

While the season featured a familiar ending against a familiar foe, the season was anything but mundane for Chilhowie.

The Warriors lost 10 of their first 15 games, committed 13 errors in a 15-8 setback to Patrick Henry on May 2 and finished third in the Hogoheegee District tournament.

However, they ended the year in the state tournament as Region 1D champions.

“That’s a testament to these guys,” Robinson said. “Sitting there at 5-10, they could have packed it up and we could have spent the last two weeks at the lake, but they decided they wanted to keep playing ball, did it the right way and took us on one heck of a ride.”

