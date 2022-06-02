Chilhowie bounces back from slow start to make return trip to state tournament

WISE, Va. – If there was a rock-bottom moment for Chilhowie High School’s baseball team it occurred on May 2.

The Warriors dropped a 15-8 decision to rival Patrick Henry, a game in which they allowed 11 runs in the fourth inning and the squad’s pitchers yielded seven walks.

That wasn’t the worst of it.

“We made 13 errors,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “We were sitting there three-fourths of the way through the season at 5-10 and there had been a lot of low points. We had underachieved with the talent we had and I kept telling these guys that it’s never too late to be the team we always thought we could be. That was the quote they’ve heard every day and they’ve taken it to heart.”

The Warriors are now a state tournament-bound squad after a 6-5 win over Hogoheegee District rival Rural Retreat on Wednesday in a Region 1D semifinal game at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise that didn’t end until 11:20 p.m.

Chilhowie and Lebanon (20-3) meet today at 5 p.m. in the finals at Emory & Henry College.

The D in Region 1D stood for drama on Wednesday as Lebanon earned a 9-7 victory over Eastside in the first semifinal contest as a walk-off, two-run homer by Seth Buchanan in the bottom of the seventh inning capped a comeback from a six-run deficit.

That was followed by a game that had other twists and turns as the Warriors (12-12) beat Rural Retreat for the third time this season and denied the Indians (17-7) their first state tournament bid in program history.

Daniel Hutton, Connor Smith and Dawson Tuell each had two hits for Chilhowie, while Isaac Booth and Matt Moore handled the pitching duties admirably.

Booth carried a 6-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning when Rural Retreat scored four times to make things very interesting.

“I was feeling good,” Booth said. “They just started timing me up.”

That prompted Robinson to call on junior left-hander Matt Moore, who has been the team’s relief ace in 2022.

Moore entered with the potential tying run on second base with two outs in the sixth inning and induced a flyball to center fielder Brandon Bush, who made a nice catch.

He notched his second save of the season by getting four outs on nine pitches.

“He’s been in that situation before and he’s really good at it,” Robinson said. “He came in and did well against Princeton [West Virginia] and when we played at Rural Retreat he got us out of a jam.”

Chilhowie won at Black Diamond District champ Honaker on Tuesday as Hutton pitched a complete-game five-hitter and also hammered a home run.

Bus trips have been good for the Warriors considering 10 of Chilhowie’s 12 victories have occurred away from home.

“We have been the Road Warriors,” Robinson said.

The road to get to this point for Chilhowie hasn’t been easy and it was fitting that the Warriors couldn’t exhale until the final out on Wednesday.

Noah Bandrimer went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the way for Rural Retreat.

The Indians were hurt by four errors and Brady Smith was ejected from his final high school game by home-plate umpire Jerry O’Dell after being called out on strikes for the second out in the bottom of the seventh inning and vehemently disagreeing with the call.

Few could have predicted a month ago Chilhowie would join Lebanon, Grayson County, Auburn, Rappahannock, Lancaster, Buffalo Gap and Rappahannock County as the eight teams comprising the Class 1 state tournament field.

“After that loss [to Patrick Henry], we just kept making goals,” Booth said. “We wanted to finish second in the district [regular-season standings] and we did that. Then it was to go to region, then to win both games in region and make it to state. I don’t know what our next goal is going to be.”

Perhaps a second straight regional title?

That will be a tough task against a Lebanon squad that dispatched Chilhowie by 10 runs in both regular-season meetings.

It will be a unique matchup between two squads that are both defending regional champs.

Chilhowie won the Region 1D title in 2021, while Lebanon was the Region 2D winner a year ago and has since dropped down in classification.

Robinson didn’t arrive home until the wee hours Thursday morning, but the long day was worth it.

Exhausted by exulted.

“I like where we’re sitting,” Robinson said.