Childress, Sills lead Battle over Eastside in VHSL Benefit Game

BRISTOL, Va. – Sophomore Elijah Childress of John Battle High School has already established himself as one of the best baseball players in the Mountain 7 District and one could borrow a phrase from that sport in describing his first foray into varsity football competition: He knocked it out of the ballpark.

Childress rushed for two touchdowns and fellow baseball standout Noah Sills threw three TD passes as John Battle’s offense looked impressive in a 55-27 win over the Eastside Spartans on Friday night in a VHSL Benefit Game.

The first time Childress touched the ball on Friday, he ripped off a 68-yard touchdown run with 9:57 remaining in the first quarter.

“It was crazy,” Childress said. “I just followed Gavin Chappell, our pulling guard. He had a good block on one guy and then I had it when I got to the edge.”

Childress’ pigskin resume is not very lengthy.

“I played like two years when I was around 10, 11 years-old,” Childress said. “I really like football and I like watching it, so I figured I might like playing it.”

He certainly enjoyed himself on Friday as he added a 5-yard TD run with 11:47 remaining in the second quarter and also had one reception for a five-yard gain.

Two carries, two touchdowns.

Not bad. Not bad at all.

“He’s a very good athlete,” John Battle coach Bradley Ricker said. “He’s a kid that we can move around anywhere we need to and he’s very athletic.”

Childress likely won’t get a case of stage fright under the Friday night lights as he started at third base during Battle’s run to the VHSL Class 2 state baseball finals a little more than two months ago.

“That was on another level,” Childress said. “That was really cool.”

Sills is also a newcomer on the gridiron and is a guy more known for his baseball achievements too as he was the winning pitcher in a state semifinal win over Buckingham County in June.

He’s putting his arm to use as a quarterback these days and on Friday as he threw a 75-yard scoring strike to Broadie Bailey with 4:41 left in the first quarter and also hooked up with speedster Izaya Selz on TD tosses that covered 17 and 47 yards.

Braxton Emerson (eight carries, 45 yards), Brason Hayes and Jackson Musick (six carries, 40 yards) added rushing TDs for Battle, which finished with 423 yards of total offense.

That has to provide a morale boost for a team that went 0-10 during the 2021 season and scored just 43 points in those 10 games.

“It’s exciting for these kids,” Ricker said. “This is a bunch that has a lot of confidence and we just have to keep moving forward each week.”

Eastside struggled in a preseason tune-up in Bristol for the second straight year as the Spartans were overpowered by Virginia High last August. The crew from Coeburn lost a fumble on the first play Friday.

“That’s why we play these Double-A teams,” said Eastside coach Mike Rhodes. “We want to play them to get better for Cumberland District play. Scrimmages are just dress rehearsals and we got to work on a lot of stuff. There was some good things and bad things. We’ve got to quit putting the ball on the ground and we shot ourselves in the foot a few times.”

Eastside has just two starters back on offense and three returning on defense. Jaxsyn Collins rushed for a touchdown and also threw TD passes to Shawn Mullins and Eli McCoy in the loss, while Clay Ward rushed for 59 yards.

The Spartans scored on the final play of the game when Nick Ward hauled in a 15-yard scoring strike from backup QB Payton Adkins.

“We battled and played hard,” Rhodes said “Overall, I have no complaints. We played 19 on defense and 17 on offense and we’ll find 11.”

Battle, which also got solid play up front from lineman Jesse Owens, hopes to show in the future that Friday night’s performance wasn’t an aberration.

“We’re hoping to turn it around,” Childress said.

Eastside 7 14 0 6—27

John Battle 21 13 7 14—55

Scoring Summary

JB – Brax. Emerson 18 run (Cochrane kick)

JB – Childress 68 run (Cochrane kick)

E – S. Mullins 24 pass from J. Collins (McConnell kick)

JB – Bro. Bailey 75 pass from Sills (Cochrane kick)

JB – Childress 5 run (kick failed)

E – J.Collins 18 run (McConnell kick)

JB – Selz 17 pass from Sills (Cochrane kick)

E – McCoy 75 pass from J. Collins (McConnell kick)

JB – Selz 47 pass from Sills (Cochrane kick)

JB – Hayes 31 run (Cochrane kick)

JB – Musick 1 run (Cochrane kick)

E – N. Ward 15 pass from Adkins (no attempt)

Team Stats

First Downs: E 11, JB 13; Rushes-Yards: E 41-106, JB 26-218; Passing Yards: E 161, JB 207; Comp.-Att.-Int.: E 5-15-0, JB 7-15-1; Fumbles-Lost: E 5-2, JB 1-0; Penalties-Yards: E 3-35, JB 8-85; Punts-Average: E 4-36.3, JB 2-35.