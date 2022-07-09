Chelsea Campbell new softball coach at Abingdon

Chelsea Campbell is just 30-years-old, but has already lived a full softball life.

Her next experience in the sport she’s passionate about will come as the head coach at Abingdon High School as the Saltville, Virginia, native was recently appointed to lead the Falcons.

Campbell guided Fort Chiswell to the best season in program history in 2022 as the Pioneers compiled a 20-6 record and advanced to the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals.

A 2009 graduate of Northwood High School who was a star third baseman for the Panthers, Campbell also played two seasons at Emory & Henry College.

Her coaching career has included stints as an assistant at Northwood, Marion and George Wythe, as well as some work on the travel-ball circuit.

“Softball has been a major part of my life every spring and summer since I was a child,” Campbell said.

She will make the jump from the Class 1 to Class 3 level and shift from the Mountain Empire District to the Mountain 7 District next year and will be Abingdon’s third head coach in five months.

Luke Wampler resigned due to personal reasons shortly after the 2022 season began and was replaced by interim coach Randy Martin. The Falcons finished 12-12 and lost to Lord Botetourt in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 3D tournament.

Abingdon was state runner-up in 2010 and 2015 under the direction of Jason Delp. Campbell will be the fourth head coach for the Falcons since Delp stepped aside following the 2017 season.

“Abingdon has a great reputation of softball players,” Campbell said. “There have been so many athletes come out of the program and continue to play at the next level. I wanted to be a part of a program that would not only allow me to teach and help athletes grow, but would challenge me to learn and evolve as a coach. The Abingdon community is so involved in the school and athletics and I knew it was a great opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.”

Campbell will take a patient approach with her new squad.

“It is very important to me to take into consideration from the girls what works and what hasn’t worked in the past seasons,” Campbell said. “Some of these girls have been here and are coming up on their fourth season. My goal as the new head coach isn’t to completely change the program, but to enhance it to be even better. The biggest thing I want the team and community to know is that even though I’m the coach, I’m also a team player. The coaches, players, parents, community and school has to come together to succeed.”

Things came together at Fort Chiswell this past spring as the Pioneers finished as Region 1C runner-up and took a spot among the state’s final four with Campbell calling the shots. Fort Chiswell earned a 5-2 state quarterfinal win over Eastside before dropping a 13-2 season-ending decision to Riverheads in the state semifinals.

“It was a memorable season at Fort Chiswell. Those girls were a very special group of girls,” Campbell said. “A lot of the girls put in so much time in the offseason. The biggest thing I took away from this season was in order to be successful and lead, your girls have to know you genuinely care. You have to care about them on the field and off the field.”

Effort won’t be a problem for Campbell.

“Abingdon made a great hire,” said B.J. Buchanan, who coached Campbell at Northwood and later hired her as an assistant coach for his staff. “Chelsea is a very good person and a very good coach. She played hard and she coaches with the same conviction.”

Campbell is eager to get to work.

“My goal as a coach has always been to teach, encourage the girls and also hold them accountable. I had some really tough coaches back in the day that at the time I didn’t understand why they were so hard on us, but now I completely understand it. As a coach, my top priority is to be someone who is approachable and you can trust,” Campbell said. “It is very important for me to build relationships with my athletes and be a positive role model. ... Trusting your team is so important. Sometimes athletes see things differently when they are the ones playing on the field. It’s a good thing to take their opinion and viewpoints into consideration.”