BIG STONE GAP, Va. – Union High School athlete Keith Chandler said the sensation was like “getting hit by a ton of bricks.”

The date was May 19 of 2023, the site was Falcon Park in Abingdon, and the event was the third place game of the Mountain 7 District baseball tournament.

Chandler was pitching against Wise County Central when a bad thing happened.

“I felt a pop in my right arm,” Chandler said. “I knew something was wrong, but my arm kind of went numb and I put it out of mind.”

That was the last pitch of the game for Chandler. Shortly after moving to left field, the pain returned in a big way when Chandler attempted to throw out a runner.

“I had been hoping to play through the injury, but I knew it was bad when I let that ball go in the outfield. That throw didn’t go far,” Chandler said.

While Union earned a Region 2D playoff bid with a wild 9-8 decision over Wise Central, Chandler was unable to play in the regional playoff loss against Marion.

Chandler was diagnosed with a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his elbow along with a fracture of the humerus bone is his arm.

“Those words are never good,” Chandler said.

For the past three months, Chandler has been undergoing rehab.

But there is good news for Union fans. The rugged sophomore was cleared to play football last week and is line to start at inside linebacker and fullback.

“Keith played really well as a two-way starter last season, and we’re looking for more of the same this season,” Union head football coach Travis Turner said. “Keith has had a year to grow as an athlete and develop his leadership skills. We like what he brings to our program.”

Turner is familiar with the Chandler family.

Brandon Chandler, Keith’s father, was a member of the 1994 VHSL Group, Division 1 state champion at Powell Valley and earned all-state honors for his work at middle linebacker.

“Brandon was really good,” said Turner, who played quarterback at PV from 1994-97 and guided the Vikings to three state crowns. “I’d say Powell Valley had around 15 Chandlers in the program, and there have been four or five Chandlers at Union.”

With his powerful build and all-business approach, Keith fits the Chandler prototype.

Consider the standard advice Brandon gives Keith before each game.

“He just tells me to be tough and play as hard as I can,” Keith said. “A bunch of Chandler family members come to each game and that’s helps.”

The Union roster includes another Chandler. Brayden, Keith’s younger’s brother, is a sophomore lineman.

Where did Keith and Brayden develop their hardcore instincts?

“In backyard games,” Brayden said. “We always played tackle and it was physical. Keith is a hard worker and he’s gonna give us a good show this season.”

Keith received an early initiation to the spectacle that is Union Bears football.

“I was so nervous before our first game last season,” Keith said. “As soon as our bus rolled into Bullitt Park and we walked onto the field with that AC/DC “Thunderstuck” song started playing, it hit me. Our crowd really gets into game, but the butterflies go away after that first contact.”

As usual, expectations are high for the Bears. Along with proven veterans such as senior quarterback Reyshawn Anderson, the team features a group of sophomores that rolled over opponents at the middle school level.

“It’s just up to us to get job done now on the varsity,” Keith said.

While Keith has been given the green light to compete, he still must wear a large brace on his arm.

“I haven’t been able to do much of anything in the weight room and my contact has been limited in practice, but I can do everything else except throw the ball,” Keith said. “There might be some pain during games, but I will more rehab after the season and I’m feeling pretty good about things overall.

“Dealing with the injury has been frustrating, but the process has helped to make me stronger mentally.”