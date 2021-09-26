CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Tennessee High coach Trea Leonard remembered by family and friends

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Cade Leonard viewed his late father, Trea, as his first “superhero.”
“And he will always be my superhero,” Cade said. “I’m very fortunate and blessed that I got to spend 18 years with that man.”
Trea Leonard, 47, died Sept. 18 following a heart attack.
The longtime Tennessee High football assistant and teacher at Bristol Tennessee Middle School was remembered Sunday during a celebration of life service at the Stone Castle.
On a cloudless afternoon that featured 72-degree weather, a large and diverse crowd shared stories, laughs, hugs and tears.
Cade Leonard started at defensive end on the THS football team last season. He spoke to the audience from a podium on the Stone Castle field.
“Dad taught me how to be a man. And this past week has also taught me even more how to be a man,” Cade said. “I will never forget the life lessons I learned from dad. Whenever I have children, I will pass on what I learned.”
Mike Mays served as the THS head football coach for eight years before stepping down after last season to become the strength and conditioning coach for the Bristol Tennessee City Schools athletic program.
According to Mays, Leonard had a unique gift for spreading enthusiasm and joy to those around him.
“Trea was a man of God, and he was our rock and comforter in the coaching staff. He certainly was my rock,” Mays said.
Mays, who has worked at THS for 22 years, hired Leonard in his second year as head coach. Mays said that Leonard went out of his way to inspire students, athletes, and co-workers.
“Trea always worried if he was adequate enough,” Mays said. “The turnout and support today shows what kind of man Trea was and what kind of far-reaching impact he had.
“Trea was my buddy. He was special to me.”
Along with current football players at THS, Sunday’s crowd included Leonard’s former coaches and teammates along with former players and coaches from opposing teams.
Chuck Wells played alongside Leonard on the THS Vikings football team from 1991-92. Wells directed the offense from the center position, while the rugged Leonard worked at nose guard on defense.
“I remember us getting ready for a big game against one of our rivals on the old practice field that was made of gravel, rock and mud,” Wells said. “Trea knocked me over and I lost about half the skin on my back. After that, he asked me if I was ready to play.
“Trea was more than a friend, he was a brother and we were all brothers on that team. We all had heart and that’s what Trea instilled in us every day.”
For the past 23 years, Wells has worked as an officer for the Bristol, Tennessee police department. In that role, Wells said he spoke with Leonard each morning.
“It was a wonderful connection, and I will never forget those conversations,” Wells said. “Trea had a huge impact on his students and the community.”
Before Sunday’s service, Leonard’s former teammates gathered at midfield for a photo.
That group included 1994 THS graduate Bobby Bedwell, who played on the offensive and defensive line.
“Trea would always be cutting up and having fun. But when it was time to play, he was serious and he played the game the way it was supposed to be played,” Bedwell said.
“Trea had an opportunity to touch a lot of lives as an athlete and coach, and he took advantage of that.”
One of the lives that Leonard touched was Ron Montgomery. On Sept. 12, Montgomery’s 16-year-old son, Micah, drowned at South Holston Lake. Micah was a standout running back for the Vikings.
Montgomery told those gathered Sunday that Leonard was one of the first people to come to his house following his son’s tragic accident.
“I was in a dark place, and Trea helped bring me out of it,” Montgomery said. “Trea said some things that stuck to me right in the heart. He helped me get saved.”
According to current THS head football coach Matt Chandler, Sunday’s outpouring of support from residents across the region was a testament to Leonard’s legacy as a coach and “comforter.”
“It was amazing. This is something Trea would have always wanted – a revival in our stadium and it happened today in honor of his life,” Chandler said.
Georgia Leonard, the 23-year-old daughter of Leonard, lingered long after the service for more fellowship and faith. A University of Tennessee graduate, Georgia works with adults with disabilities in Knoxville.
“My dad didn’t think he touched the life of anybody, but this turnout showed that he touched the lives of many,” Georgia Leonard said. “Dad loved everyone, and he made sure to make everyone feel that love. This day meant a lot to my family.”
Like many at the Stone Castle, Georgia said she was touched by the heartfelt testimony delivered by her brother.
“Cade is a man of very few words. But you better listen when Cade speaks because it’s going to be pretty good,” Georgia said. “Cade is stepping up right now to do what his daddy was doing all those years.”
Along with intimate father and son moments from the days just before his father’s death, Cade relived tales of football, fishing, and home life.
“In my junior year, I was playing a position that I had no business playing,” Cade said. “I was about 165 pounds soaking wet and it was our first scrimmage.
“Dad told me that he had faith in me, and I took that and ran with it. I didn’t care if the guy in front of me was 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds. I was going to do something.”
In his closing comments, Cade struggled to control his emotions as he talked about how much he learned from his father each day.
“Dad taught me a lot about patience, love, loyalty and respect. Man, I sure was proud of my dad.”
