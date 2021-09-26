CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Tennessee High coach Trea Leonard remembered by family and friends

“Trea was a man of God, and he was our rock and comforter in the coaching staff. He certainly was my rock,” Mays said.

Mays, who has worked at THS for 22 years, hired Leonard in his second year as head coach. Mays said that Leonard went out of his way to inspire students, athletes, and co-workers.

“Trea always worried if he was adequate enough,” Mays said. “The turnout and support today shows what kind of man Trea was and what kind of far-reaching impact he had.

“Trea was my buddy. He was special to me.”

Along with current football players at THS, Sunday’s crowd included Leonard’s former coaches and teammates along with former players and coaches from opposing teams.

Chuck Wells played alongside Leonard on the THS Vikings football team from 1991-92. Wells directed the offense from the center position, while the rugged Leonard worked at nose guard on defense.

“I remember us getting ready for a big game against one of our rivals on the old practice field that was made of gravel, rock and mud,” Wells said. “Trea knocked me over and I lost about half the skin on my back. After that, he asked me if I was ready to play.