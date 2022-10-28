 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cavs, Wasps take SAC losses on volleyball court

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Lions roar past UVa-Wise

Lily Gutierrez dished out 11 assists and five digs and Morgan Blevins (Abingdon) added five digs in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 25-11, 25-11, 25-16 South Atlantic Conference loss at Mars Hill on Friday night.

UVa-Wise (5-16, 1-14) also received five kills from Lauren Montes, eight assists by Piper Suddeth and eight digs from Kamryn Livingston.

Wasps swatted by Pioneers

Julissa Hopgood had 10 kills, Marissa Snapp dished out 16 assists and Libby Bicklehaupt tallied 26 digs in Emory & Henry’s 25-15, 25-14, 21-25, 25-23 South Atlantic Conference loss at Tusculum.

Camden Jones (Virginia High) had 10 digs, Payton Rolfsen added 11 assists and Brianna Hogan has seven kills for the Wasps (4-21, 3-12).

