The job of short track operator requires long hours, creativity and patience.

Sadly, the task has turned into a losing battle at facilities across the country.

Fans often complain about everything from parking and seating to bathrooms and concessions, while drivers are rarely content with the rules and enforcement.

Consider the latest case at Pulaski County Motorsports Park.

Mark Ebert, president of the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience, recently informed drivers that his group had not renewed its lease with track owner David Hagan to run the track.

Earlier this week, Ebert offered some insight via social media.

“There are a handful of tracks succeeding against long odds and I thought we would do just that,” Ebert said. “I’ve learned a whole lot in my time here and there are many things I would do differently. I look back wishing I could start now with my expensive promoter education I’ve paid for over the last three years.

“My Boston accent and direct approach are part of who I am, but I regret that it rubs some people wrong. I’m not sure that my love for racing, the (New River Valley) and this racetrack came through to everyone. This area is truly special and this racetrack is spectacular when the lights come up. It’s an absolutely beautiful spot to spend a Saturday night. I wish more of you had joined us for that.”

In a familiar refrain among short track operators and general managers, Ebert mentioned the “the negativity of social media.”

“Maybe one of my mistakes was not addressing rumors earlier, but I have to say that I really don’t think that perception is reality,” Ebert said. “We don’t have the car count of the “glory years,” but we do have an awful lot of great racing.

“Most of the negativity online is from people who have not been here in years or aren’t involved. Facebook is filled with a lot of ugliness, often from the same handful of people. Those people will never be part of the answer and truly want you to join them in their misery. In my humble opinion, if short tracks are to succeed they are going to need more social engagement and positivity from the stands and the pit area.”

Ebert said six more programs are planned at Pulaski County this season, including the Tour of Destruction, a SMART Modified Tour event and the regular NASCAR Weekly Racing Series program shows which resume this Saturday.

“We worked tirelessly to rebuild the fan base at the racetrack, and it is tremendously disappointing to me that we could not bring back the fans in the numbers that would allow us the revenue to pay a reasonable lease or purchase the racetrack,” Ebert said.

Officials from the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience purchased Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park in November of 2022. No changes have been announced for that facility in Coeburn.

Pit Stops: Derek Farris (Saltville) swept the two Pro Mini features Saturday at Wythe Raceway, while Jerry Dillow (Bluefield, W.Va.) topped Michael Deskins (Tazewell) in the 13-car Super Street event. The list of winners also included Will Hostetler (Rural Retreat) in UCAR, Jaycob Johnson (Draper) in KCAR, Morgan Widener (Chilhowie) in Modified and Daniel Durham (Elkin, N.C.) in 602 Crate Late Model. Longtime Wythe favorite Duke Bare (Meadowview) finished third in UCAR, while Travis Greer (Marion) was second in Late Model. Fan Appreciation Night is scheduled for this Saturday night…The Blountville-based Chase Dixon Motorsports team recorded a pair of Late Model victories Saturday at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park with drivers Colby Higgins (Valdosta, Georgia) and Dixon. It was the first-ever Late Model conquest for Higgins, a teen who developed his skills in karting. Tristen Barnes (Draper) continued his strong season with a win in Super Street, while Joey Owens (Street Stock), Steven Watts (Pure 4), Kolton Peckich (Bandolero) and Abingdon’s Kevin Canter (Mod 4) also earned trips to Victory Lane.