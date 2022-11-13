 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
Virginia Tech Basketball

Cattoor, Pedulla guide Hokies past Tribe

  • 0
Virginia Tech logo

Virginia Tech logo 

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla each scored 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Virginia Tech led by double figures for nearly-38 minutes Sunday in the Hokies’ 94-77 win over William & Mary.

Cattoor made 6 of 10, and Pedulla hit 4 of 7, from 3-point range for Virginia Tech (3-0). Darius Maddox scored 14 and Grant Basile added 13 points and three blocks.

Anders Nelson made 10 of 15 from the field and led William & Mary (1-2) with 25 points and Gabe Dorsey scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting. The rest of the Tribe players combined to shoot just 30% (14 of 46) from the field.

Maddox made layup before Basile, Pedulla, Cattoor and Maddox each hit a 3 in an 87-second span to make it 14-0 less than 3 minutes into the game and the Hokies by at least 11 points the rest of the way.

Virginia Tech hit its first five field-goal attempts — including four from behind the arc — while the Tribe went 0 for 8 from the field with two turnovers in the first 4-plus minutes.

People are also reading…

The Hokies shot 56% (33 of 59) from the field, made 16 of 32 from 3-point range and went 12 for 12 from the free-throw line.

A NEW BANNER

Prior to tipoff, Virginia Tech unveiled its 2022 ACC championship banner, which will hang on the home bench side of Cassell Coliseum — next to banners for the 1979 Metro Conference championship and the 1996 Atlantic 10 West Division championship.

Coach Mike Young, who took over at Virginia Tech in April of 2019 after 17 season at Wofford, won two Southern Conference regular season championships and won five SoCon tournament titles.

UP NEXT

William & Mary plays at American on Wednesday

Virginia Tech plays Thursday against Old Dominion at TD Arena in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Growth, hard work expands Jones' prospect status

Growth, hard work expands Jones' prospect status

“What impressed me the most wasn’t that he was the best player on the field. I knew that before the game,” said Marion coach Jack Ginn. “But he was able to [impact] the game in multiple ways in big ways.

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Check out the predictions for the eight VHSL playoff games that are slated to be held over the next two days, one tonight in Grundy and the other seven on Sunday. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts