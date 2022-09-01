Castlewood's Edwards, Honaker's Tiller have a friendly coaching rivalry

Call it the battle of the beards since each head coach has an abundance of facial hair.

Call it the Colley Cup as both men played football at now-defunct Haysi High School and learned much about the game from the mentorship of revered coach James Colley.

Maybe the Best Friends Bowl would be a fitting moniker.

Whichever way you want to describe Friday night’s battle between the Castlewood Blue Devils of rookie head coach Jason “Bubba” Edwards and Todd Tiller’s Honaker Tigers, it will be a special moment for the leaders of those Russell County rivals.

Edwards and Tiller were teammates with the Haysi Tigers back in the 1990s, both playing on the offensive line: Tiller at center, Edwards at right tackle.

They were assistant coaches at the same time during a stint C.D. Hylton High School in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Just last season, Tiller was the head coach of the Ridgeview Wolfpack and Edwards was the offensive coordinator.

The bonds run deep between these longtime pals.

“We have probably talked once a week about football for 30 years,” Edwards said. “He lived with me one year while I was at Hylton and coached our tight ends. I officiated his wedding when he got married. We probably didn’t even need to trade films, because he knows what I will do and I know what he will do.”

This will be the first time they’ve met as opponents. Well, sort of.

“Tiller and I have been playing against each other for 30 years on what started with [the] Tecmo Bowl football [video game] and moved on to Madden,” Edwards said. “I would bet he holds the all-time record in wins, but only because I play with the Detroit Lions and refuse to use any other team.”

While his record as the coach of the virtual Lions might be subpar, Edwards is 1-0 as the leader of Castlewood.

That’s because his team opened the season with a 49-20 win over the North Greene Huskies last week as the Blue Devils piled up 465 yards of total offense. “Bubba Ball” as it has become known made an immediate mark and Slade Castle established a single-game school record with 210 receiving yards on 10 catches.

Kaden Lasley, Forrest McConnell and Austin Kiser also led the way for the high-octane offense.

Both the players and coaches were emotionally drained after coming out victorious in a game that’s start was delayed due to lightning and took a while to complete. How was the trip back from Northeast Tennessee?

“I expected a crazy ride home,” Edwards said. “But the kids were tired and we all slept, me included”

When he did get a moment alone at home in the wee hours of Saturday morning, Edwards fired up a victory cigar. A Padron 1926 Maduro was his stogie of choice.

“I was relieved,” Edwards said. “I wasn’t sure how we would respond to adversity. They played with effort and grit for four quarters and that was the part that excited me more than the win. If we can give that effort week in and week out, more wins will come.”

Tiller’s team had a tough time in his debut as Honaker’s head coach last week as the Tigers suffered a 19-13 loss to Lebanon. The Tigers will try to bounce back in a big way tonight and the short trip to Castlewood will have a special meaning in another way.

“This will be the first time I will be back at Castlewood since being an assistant there early in my career,” Tiller said.

Colley, who won 254 games as the leader at Haysi from 1982-2014, sent Edwards as congratulatory text message last week and still keeps in contact with his former players.

“In our circle, there is one guy who gets the name Coach and that is Coach Colley,” Edwards said. “Both Todd and I are influenced by Coach in many ways, but Todd would agree that we learned more about culture and how to get the best out of players from coach than any X’s and O’s.”

Edwards was one of several new coaches to experience memorable moments in Week 1.

Another one of Colley’s former players and longtime assistants – Dewayne Stanley – won his debut as Ridgeview’s head football coach last week as the Wolfpack rolled to a 42-8 win over J.I. Burton in the season-opener.

“We had a good first quarter,” Stanley said. “Great way to start the season.”

It would be hard for any rookie head to coach to top what transpired in the opening game for Gary Collier, the former All-American quarterback at Emory & Henry College who is now leading the Rye Cove Eagles.

Rye Cove overcame a 10-point deficit with seven minutes remaining to record a 26-24 win over Hurley. It was the first varsity football win for the Eagles since Oct. 25, 2019, and the crew from Clinchport celebrated long into the weekend – as they should have.

“The scene at the Cove was electrifying,” Collier said. “The fans were loud and proud; lots of cheers and tears from players and fans. We just soaked in the moment and let the kids enjoy the win. The win was huge for our program but the way we came back to win it was probably bigger. The kids refused to give in. … Just the entire program from the players, faculty, administration and the community coming together to celebrate something they have been waiting on for a long time.”

Rye Cove hosts Northwood this week and will try to move to 2-0 for the first time since 2004, when the Eagles won their first three games.

“I told them they had 48 hours to celebrate because Monday morning we move on and focus on Northwood,” Collier said.

Jack Ginn had waited a while for his first victory as a high school football head coach and got it last week as Marion recorded a 29-0 victory over Chilhowie.

A 1983 graduate of Richlands who later played with Collier at Emory & Henry, Ginn has spent most of his career coaching at the collegiate level.

He had stints as an assistant at Emory & Henry, Shepherd, Wartburg, Grand Valley State and compiled a 23-17 record as the head coach at North Carolina Wesleyan from 2004-2007, which included a NCAA Division III playoff win.

He’s now 1-0 leading the Scarlet Hurricanes.

“I was really happy for our players,” Ginn said. “I’m too old to really celebrate.”

The ‘Canes dominated the second half.

“If I knew the key to our improvement in the second half I would write a book and retire,” Ginn said. “Basically we quit stopping ourselves to a degree.”

Darrell Taylor won his inaugural game calling the shots as Lebanon’s coach with that 19-13 win over Honaker as the Pioneers overcame an early 13-point deficit.

“That was a very special win,” Taylor said. “The kids have worked hard and it was special to see them with some confidence. We celebrated and gave them a day off Friday and got back to work on Monday.”

Jason Mullins began his second stint as Wise County Central’s coach like he did his first – with a victory. The Warriors walloped Eastside and he’s off to a 1-0 start like he was when he led Central during its first season in 2011.

“As far as the first win, all wins are nice,” Mullins said. “I was a ball of nerves in 2011. That was the first game since consolidation, so both communities had high hopes. This one was special also, but for different reasons. I’m just proud of these kids and how they have embraced the changes. We’ve still got a lot of work to do and have to continue to grow up, but these guys are ready for it.”