Castlewood tops Thomas Walker

Rafe Cooper struck out 13 over 5 1/3 innings in picking up the win on the mound and Payton King’s two-hit, four-RBI performance led Castlewood at the plate as the Blue Devils took a 12-6 Cumberland District baseball triumph over Thomas Walker on Friday.

Kayden Lasley added three hits and three runs scored for Castlewood.

Jacob McCurry, Adam Hollandsworth and Nick Kimberlin finished with two hits apiece for TW.

Eastside 12, J.I. Burton 1

Christopher Steele went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as Eastside earned a crucial Cumberland District win over J.I. Burton.

Will Johnson (3-for-3, two RBIs) and Eli McCoy (2-for-3, two RBIs) also pled the way at the plate for the Spartans, while Jaxsyn Collins pitched five solid innings to get the victory on the mound.

West Ridge 5, Virginia High 1

Pigeon Forge 3, Virginia High 0

The Virginia High Bearcats dropped a pair of games on Friday in the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Marshall Buchanan did not allow an earned run in a complete-game effort and Jacob Bombailey tallied two RBIs as West Ridge earned a win over the Bearcats. Conner Davidson had two hits and scored the lone run for the Bearcats, while Bhraedon Meredith also mashed out two hits.

VHS managed just five hits in getting blanked by Pigeon Forge’s Nick Shaw in the nightcap. Riley Franklin hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Tigers.

Virginia High pitcher Brody Jones struck out seven in the loss and also had a hit.

Sevier County 7, Abingdon 6

Abingdon couldn’t hold a 6-1 lead in dropping a game in the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic at Bristol’s Tod Houston Field.

Landon Greer had two hits for the Falcons (10-2) in the loss.

Tennessee High 7, Sevier County 5

Brayden Blevins smacked a two-out, walk-off grand slam to lead the Vikings to a win over Sevier County in the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic.

Blevins finished with a pair of hits as Garrett Embree also had a pair of hits.

The Vikings will meet William Byrd today at noon at Tod Houston Memorial Field.

Rye Cove 14, Twin Springs 4

Rye Cove scored at least two runs in every inning en route to a five-inning triumph over Scott County rival Twin Springs.

Zach Baker and Dawsnon Kern each had two hits and three RBIs for the Eagles, while Andrew Jessee and Koty Meade contributed two hits apiece.

Alex Dockery and Kyler Ford led Twin Springs with two hits apiece. The Titans committed fiv errors.

Tazewell 14, Shady Spring (W.Va.) 2

The Tazewell Bulldogs won the Coppinger Invitational at Bluefield’s Bowen Field with a convincing win in the finals.

SOFTBALL

Thomas Walker 4, Castlewood 1

Eden Muncy struck out 17 batters and also hit a triple and walked twice as the Thomas Walker Pioneers posted a Cumberland District victory.

Ridgeview 7, Letcher Central 3

Ridgeview 12, Clay County 0

The Wolfpack won a pair of games against teams from Kentucky.

Caiti Hill and Braelynn Strough each went 3-for-3 against Letcher, while Claudia Stanley pitched a shutout and Ava Stanley went 3-for-3 with three doubles in the crushing of Clay County.

Boyle County 10, John Battle 0

A tough week continued for the Trojans as they lost a game played in Kentucky.

LATE THURSDAY

BASEBALL

Tazewell 7, Chilhowie 3

Jon Davis pitched a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts and Caleb O’Neal had three RBIs at the Tazewell Bulldogs beat Chilhowie in the semifinals of the Coppinger Invitational in Bluefield.

Daniel Hutton had two RBIs for Chilhowie (3-7) with Hutton, Zac Hall and Levi Teaters scoring the runs for the Warriors.

Shady Spring (W.Va.) 12, Marion 4

A six-run sixth inning helped Shady Spring put the finishing touches on a win over Marion in the semifinals of the Coppinger Invitational at Bowen Field. Carter Sayers scored two runs for Marion, while Hunter Robinson and Brody Taylor had RBIs.