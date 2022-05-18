Castlewood defeats Twin Springs in Cumberland

CASTLEWOOD, Va. – Ryan Salyers was on the mound for Castlewood High School and head coach Brian Summers of the Blue Devils exhibited a sunny disposition as is usually the case.

“I wake up in the morning smiling when he’s on the mound,” Summers said.

Summers was still grinning well into the evening on Wednesday after his ace left-hander struck out 11 in 5 2/3 innings and teamed with Rafe Cooper to craft a four-hitter as the Blue Devils posted a 7-4 win over the Twin Springs Titans in the first round of the Cumberland District baseball tournament.

The third-seeded Blue Devils (8-12) play No. 2 Eastside (14-6) on Monday at 5 p.m. in a semifinal matchup at J.I. Burton High School.

As usual, Castlewood had an extra level of confidence with Salyers standing on the mound and the junior was focused on the task at hand.

“I wanted it,” Salyers said. “I was ready for it. I had been thinking about it all day. … I wasn’t really thinking about [the win-or-go-home stakes], I was just worried about throwing strikes. I didn’t locate real well today, but it was all right.”

A first-inning ground-rule double off the bat of Chase Daugherty of the Titans that plated a run was the only real hard hit ball Salyers allowed. Salyers also hit a RBI double and was walked twice.

He exhausted his pitch count after issuing a two-out walk to Alex Dockery in the sixth inning, but Cooper came in and got the final four outs to polish off the win.

Castlewood broke a 2-2 deadlock by pushing across five runs in the fourth inning and the uprising included two successful bunts.

“Three weeks ago,” Summers said. “We couldn’t bunt a ball behind us. I was glad to see those guys lay those down.”

A wild pitch and passed ball that produced runs were also part of the offensive uprising that was capped by Payton King’s two-run triple.

King swung angry.

“I had a bad call on the pitch before on a low and away curveball that was called a strike,” King said. “I just got on top of the plate and was not going to leave it up to the ump. I knew if [Twin Springs pitcher Will Farmer] threw it anywhere [outside] I was going to hit it down that first-base line.”

The 7-2 advantage made Salyers relax.

“It was great to look up at the scoreboard and not have to worry in the later innings about it,” Salyers said. “It’s fun to pitch when you’re winning.”

As Castlewood sent eight men to the plate and took control of the game, Twin Springs coach Jared Finch had a familiar feeling.

“The crooked numbers have kind of got us all year,” Finch said. “It seems like it is one bad inning and then we’ll play six good innings. These guys have battled for me all year though and there’s no other group I’d rather coach.”

Summers liked the work his crew has put in as well.

“We’ve been working on putting the ball in play,” Summers said. “We’ve been striking out a lot, not having fun and being uptight in the field. You have to play loose to play this game and these guys were looser today. They wanted this game.”

Summers was proud of Cooper’s relief work in a tight spot.

Austin Kiser – who his coach calls the team’s Junkyard Dog – for his variety of off-speed pitches that flummox batters as they did in a three-hitter he twirled against Rye Cove in the final game of the regular season is also a member of the Blue Devils’ pitching staff.

“We’re confident in all those guys,” King said. “They all do different things.”

Castlewood split its two-regular season games with Eastside and will get another shot at the Spartans on Monday with a Region 1D tournament bid on the line.

“I feel these guys can compete with anybody,” Summers said.

