Carrier upbeat about NASCAR truck season

ABINGDON, Va. – The first event for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is still weeks away, but Henderson Motorsports crew chief Chris Carrier is in race-mode.

“This is the most optimistic I’ve been about a season in a long time,” Carrier said. “I like what we’re doing to improve in all areas.”

Southwest Virginia’s NASCAR operation performed at a high level in 2022. In 12 races with versatile driver Parker Kligerman, the Henderson team earned eight top-10 and four top-five finishes along with a victory at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

What is the plan for 2023?

“We’re kind of business as usual, except for a little glitch,” Carrier said.

That glitch involves the status of Kligerman, who also signed with Big Machine Racing owner Scott Borchetta to run a full schedule in the Xfinity Series.

“Parker will be with a good team, and I think he will compete to win races and make the playoffs,” Carrier said. “We’re fond of Parker and we’re going to run as many races as we can with him. That’s what Parker, his team and I want to do.”

The Henderson team has competed in 12 races in each of the past two years.

“We’re looking for at least 10 and maybe as many as 12 races this season,” Carrier said. “There are only a couple of weekends where Parker would have a conflict because of his Xfinity schedule or NASCAR rules.”

To the dismay of Carrier, the Xfinity race at Atlanta falls on the same date as the Mid-Ohio event this season.

“We’re a little bummed about that, but there are some (driver) candidates out there and we’re going to look around,” Carrier said.

Two years ago, second-generation racer Sam Mayer drove the Henderson entry on the Daytona Road Course.

Kligerman, who also works as a NBC Sports analyst, will again have a busy schedule on and off the track.

“And that’s the way Parker prefers it,” Carrier said. “Over the last few years with us, Parker would go for a month or more without racing. I’ve been in this business 47 years, and nothing helps a driver more than seat time with a quality team and equipment.”

The successful 2022 season with Kligerman included a fifth place effort at Daytona along with finishes of fourth and third at Bristol Motor Speedway. The team also completed every lap of each race it entered.

“We’re very proud of what we accomplished,” Carrier said. “None of us here claim to be experts on dirt racing, so we were happy to run fourth on the Bristol dirt. It was a great season overall, but we’re always looking to get better.”

Following the Feb. 17 season opener at Daytona, Carrier said his team will compete at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin Texas, Bristol Motor Speedway, Martinsville, Darlington, North Wilkesboro and Mid-Ohio.

On Wednesday afternoon, Carrier was multi-tasking with calls, texts and various mechanical duties in the historic race shop in Abingdon. Just before taking a short break for an interview, Carrier was on the phone with officials from Stewart-Haas Racing who will again provide a pit crew for the Abingdon team.

“This is a very busy time for a lot of teams,” Carrier said. “We’re in the middle of doing things with our parts, pieces and people that will make us even stronger.”

All five trucks in the Henderson shop are currently undergoing repair work of some form.

“I really like this team,” Carrier said.

Carrier said the Henderson operation is still open to running a full Craftsman Truck Series Schedule.

“We would all love to do that, but we would need more funding, equipment and people,” Carrier said. “For now, we’re doing everything we can to make our trucks better.”

The fun starts on Feb. 16 with a 50-minute practice session on the storied high banks of Daytona.

“Our goal is to execute at 100% of our capability in as many races as we can enter. And there’s plenty of reason to think we can do that,” Carrier said.