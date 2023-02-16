BRISTOL, Va. – Ethan Carpenter has made a smooth transition to basketball at the Bearcat Den.

Last season, the 6-foot-five forward averaged around six points at Providence Academy in Johnson City.

On Thursday night, Carpenter added another notch to a breakthrough junior season with the Virginia High Bearcats.

With a mix of perimeter shooting and efficient post play, Carpenter scored a career-high 24 points as the Virginia High Bearcats rolled to a 79-31 win over the Richlands Blue Tornado in the semifinals of the Southwest District tournament.

“My teammates at Virginia High welcomed me in and things have been good,” said Carpenter, who averages 14 points per game. “I’m playing like I know how.”

Carpenter hones his hoop skills in the off-season with the Bristol-based Big Shots Tri-Cities travel team.

“I like playing the inside-outside game, and I’m feeling more fluent overall each night,” Carpenter said. “I like the system here.”

The up-tempo VHS system produced in a big way Thursday as the Bearcats (18-5) opened a 13-4 lead at the 3:13 mark of the first quarter.

Following a Richlands timeout, the Bearcats (18-5) built a 41-13 halftime margin behind 16 points from Carpenter.

“Ethan has started since our first game,” VHS coach Julius Gallishaw said. “Ethan had to find his niche, but he knows his role now and continues to settle in. With his size and shooting ability, he presents a matchup problem for teams. And Ethan can handle the ball.”

Deonta Mozzell contributed 16 points for VHS, while senior point guard Dante Worley (15) and senior post Aquemini Martin (12) also reached double figures.

“We came in with a different mindset from our first game with Richlands when we were lethargic,” Gallishaw said. “Richlands is a good team, so we wanted to get after them.”

Richlands (8-15) was coming off an emotional win over rival Tazewell that clinched the first regional bid for the Blues in five years.

“From day one until now, we have progressed but tonight was all my fault,” Richlands coach Ronnie Davis said. “We had a terrible practice Wednesday and I didn’t have the guys prepared. Coach Gallishaw does a great job with his team. Virginia High was faster, more physical and had a great game plan.”

Senior forward Colton Mullins, who averages 21 points, collected 16 points for Richlands Thursday.

“At the beginning of the season, if you would have told me that we were going to make the regionals I might have been a little skeptical but the kids have played hard,” Davis said. “This was just a bad night.”

The future looks good for Carpenter in Bristol. Consider that he has only 6-foot-3 last year.

“I’m still growing,” Carpenter said.

Graham 57, Marion 35

The development of Markel Ray continues.

In Thursday’s opening game, the 5-5 sophomore point guard collected 25 points to guide the G-Men to the win.

“I felt it tonight,” Ray said. “I’ve been working on driving to the basket and kicking out passes, but my shot is really helping now. I’m getting more confidence each time out and I was very happy with this game.”

To the delight of Graham coach Todd Baker, Ray added to his stat line by drawing a charge.

“That was my first charge of the year. Coach Baker preaches taking charges every day, and I wanted to make him happy,” Ray said.

Ray entered the game averaging 14 points, four assists, three steals, three rebounds and two steals.

“Markel has really come around, and he’s fun to watch,” Baker said. “Marion is so well-coached, but we wanted to make them play faster.”

There was another impressive aspect to Graham’s victory. None of the five starters had any varsity experience before this season.

“This group is very talented and young,” Baker said. “The guys were kind of timid to assert a leadership role early in the season, but lately they have turned the corner. And we’re still evolving.”

Thursday’s starting lineup for Graham (10-11) included four sophomores along with senior Braden Watkins. Freshman Jamel Floyd has been a regular starter for the G-Men.

Cole Sexton supplied 15 points for Graham, while Jacob Pruitt added nine.

“We’re trying to develop more depth and varsity experience,” Baker said. “We’re going to get in the gym this off season and hopefully play a lot of tournaments.”

Marion (11-12) opened a 10-5 lead at the 1:57 mark of the first quarter. That’s when Ray and company took over.

“We come out slow at times, but we need to put four quarters together,” Ray said.

With increased pressure on defense and creativity from Ray on offense, Graham responded with an 11-point run to go up 16-10 with 5:38 left in the first half.

The G-Men took a 29-22 lead into halftime and extended their margin to 45-27 with 20 seconds remaining in the third quarter on three straight hoops from Ray.

“We had two good quarters, but you need more than that to win,” Marion coach Adam Burchett said. “Graham found another gear on defense in the second half. We sort off backed off and didn’t shoot well.”

Burchett was impressed with the many talents of Ray.

“He’s quick. We put some different guys on him and tried to play off, but he’s good at getting into the lane and breaking defenses down,” Burchett said.

Junior point guard Jack Ford led Marion with 13 points.