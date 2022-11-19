Cannon, Wolfpack boom past Bearcats

ROSE RIDGE, Va. – Cannon Hill scored four touchdowns on Saturday afternoon for Ridgeview High School, but the most important – and impressive – statistic for the Wolfpack was the zero that appeared under their opponent’s name on the scoreboard.

Five sacks and two interceptions were part of the defensive unit’s dominant day as Ridgeview rolled to a 42-0 victory over the Virginia High Bearcats in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 2D football playoffs.

The Wolfpack (11-1) plays Graham (12-0) next Saturday at Bluefield’s Mitchell Stadium in the Region 2D title game, a rematch of last year’s regional championship showdown won by the G-Men.

Ridgeview enters that highly-anticipated game having recorded three straight shutouts against quality opponents.

There was that 41-0 overpowering of Gate City on Nov. 4 as the Wolfpack limited the Blue Devils to 92 yards of total offense en route to clinching the Mountain 7 District crown.

Then occurred a 35-0 first-round playoff thumping of Tazewell last week in which Ridgeview held the Bulldogs to 154 total yards.

On Saturday, Virginia High (9-3) managed just 90 yards of offense in being blanked for the first time since the spring 2021 season.

The group coached by defensive coordinator Kent Grant is playing its best ball at the right time.

So far it’s been no-touchdown November for the Wolfpack’s foes.

“We play very fast and very physical,” said Hill, a senior linebacker. “We’ve got a great defensive coordinator in Coach Grant. We really practice hard and we preach a lot to gang tackle. We don’t want just one person to make the tackle.”

There were plenty of guys delivering pad-rattling stops on Saturday.

Virginia High’s offense was hindered before the game even started after quarterback Brody Jones broke his leg on the second play from scrimmage for the Bearcats in their 37-20 first-round win over Lee High the week before.

Jones’ backup, junior Dashaun Taylor, played well in relief against the Generals.

However, he was harassed and pressured all day Saturday in going 9-of-20 through the air for 24 yards in making the first start of his varsity career at QB against a formidable foe.

“We practiced all week to get on him a little bit,” Hill said. “We blitzed on the edge, blitzed some up the middle to try to confuse him and get him rattled.”

There would be no rattling Ridgeview as the Wolfpack were in control from the start.

Koda Counts gained a major chunk of yardage after fielding the opening kickoff and it took Ridgeview only two plays to get on the board as Hill hauled in a nicely thrown 27-yard touchdown pass from Ryan O’Quinn with 11:09 remaining in the first quarter.

“That was big,” said Ridgeview coach Dewayne Stanley. “That’s what we needed this week. I think it was one of those games where if you let them hang around and get some confidence, it would have been tough. We got on ‘em quick.”

Hill finished with 113 rushing yards on just nine carries with a couple of scores, while catching three passes from O’Quinn for 76 yards and two TDs.

What impresses Ridgeview’s signal-caller about Hill?

“Breaking tackles,” O’Quinn said. “Every time he gets the ball he doesn’t get tackled to start with it. It usually takes three or four tacklers. I don’t know he does it, but he does it.”

O’Quinn was 8-of-13 for 184 yards and also tossed a scoring strike to Brandon Beavers. He has completed 19 of his 26 passes for 322 yards, four touchdowns and zero picks in the postseason.

Virginia High simply had no answer for the Wolfpack’s balanced offensive attack and relentless defense.

Senior Conner Davidson led the Bearcats with 44 rushing yards, while wide receiver Dante Worley caught two passes before leaving the game with an ankle injury.

Ridgeview led 21-0 by the time the Bearcats got their initial first down.

“They are the real deal,” said VHS coach Derrick Patterson. “They didn’t show any weaknesses today.”

Ridgeview is averaging 37.7 points per game and its high-powered offense has scored at least 20 points in each game this season. The D has done its job too.

“We’ve played really good defense all year and we’ve done a great job lately of limiting big plays,” Stanley said. “At the first of the year, most of what was given up was big plays. Right now, we’ve just been playing solid all the way across. The young guys have gotten better and our older guys have really stepped up.”

The Wolfpack is relishing the results. Brady Fleming and Koda Counts had interceptions.

“We were kind of mad at the beginning of the season, because we didn’t have a goose egg,” said Counts, a senior. “We’ve been on it lately and that’s been our mentality.”

The Wolfpack get a rematch with Graham that has been a year in the making, a rematch that has been a frequent topic of conversation among fans in Southwest Virginia all season.

Graham overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Ridgeview 49-21 in last year’s regional finals.

“We want that rematch,” Hill said. “We’ll put our all into it next week and I am sure they will too.”

Virginia High 0 0 0 0—0

Ridgeview 21 14 7 0—42

Scoring Summary

R – C. Hill 27 pass from O’Quinn (Smith kick)

R – O’Quinn 8 run (Smith kick)

R – Beavers 41 pass from O’Quinn (Smith kick)

R – C. Hill 41 run (Smith kick)

R – C. Hill 2 run (Smith kick)

R – C. Hill 41 pass from O’Quinn (Smith kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: VHS 8, R 15; Rushes-Yards: VHS 30-66, R 25-165; Passing Yards: VHS 24, R 184; Comp.-Att.-Int.: VHS 9-21-2, R 8-14-0; Fumbles-Lost: VHS 0-0, R 1-0; Penalties-Yards: VHS 5-49, R 4-26; Punts-Average: VHS 5-33.8, R 1-38.