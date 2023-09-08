Larry Cannon’s tenure as the head baseball coach at Marion High School lasted just one season, but what a season it was.

The 68-year-old is headed back into retirement after leading the Scarlet Hurricanes to a 14-11 record, a Region 2D runner-up finish and the first-ever state tournament berth in program history during the spring of 2023.

Cannon had already been a proven winner in stints as the skipper at Sevier County, Pigeon Forge, John Battle and Patrick Henry.

“I have always enjoyed working on the field to make them look good for our players and fans,” Cannon said. “I just can’t spend the time that I used to on the field and the prep time that I like to take for practice and games.

“I have always spent time with my players in the summer and with them in the fall if they are not playing other sports. At this stage, there’s just other ways that I want to make use of my time.”

This wasn’t a decision taken lightly, however.

“It was a tough choice, because I love coaching baseball and the interactions with the players,” Cannon said.

What’s next for the baseball lifer?

“I would like to do some traveling, spend time with the family, grandchildren and work on my golf game,” Cannon said.

He made some memories during his brief time at Marion.

The Scarlet Hurricanes beat Union (4-3) and Virginia High (5-4) in the regional tourney to clinch a state tournament berth. Marion lost to John Battle, 16-1, in the Region 2D title game and suffered a 14-1 setback to Alleghany in the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals.

Still, it was the deepest a Marion baseball squad had ever ventured in the postseason.

“The best part of the season I think was seeing our team come together and qualify for the state tournament,” Cannon said. “It can be really hard for players to get used to a new coach and his expectations for the team.”

Speaking of new coaches, the cupboard isn’t bare for Cannon’s successor.

“We only had four seniors with only one as a full-time starter,” Cannon said. “So, I think they will be in good shape for next year.”