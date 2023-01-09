Campbell, Brown being productive as D-II freshmen

Hamilton Campbell and Brandon Brown are freshmen navigating the world of NCAA Division II basketball at schools in North Carolina and more than holding their own.

Campbell is averaging 5.0 points, 3.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game for the South Atlantic Conference’s Lenoir-Rhyne Bears. His high school hoops career featured stops at George Wythe, Grundy and Moravian Prep.

“My freshman season has been going pretty well,” Campbell said. “Lots of ups and downs, but I’ve been playing well and just thankful I’m playing quality minutes as a freshman and impacting the game.”

His first collegiate experience was Lenoir-Rhyne’s upset win over Atlantic Coast Conference member Louisville in an exhibition game on Oct. 30. Campbell had five points and two rebounds in that 57-47 stunner.

“The biggest learning experience for me so far this season is just understanding to enjoy the game,” Campbell said. “Lots of athletes get caught up in winning and losing and lose the confidence and joy they used to play the game with. I’ve made it a point to enjoy the journey and trust the work I’ve put in and let God handle the rest.”

Campbell collected six points, four assists and two rebounds in Saturday’s loss to Catawba.

“Hamilton has been a big part of what we do offensively,” said L-R assistant coach Trey Johnson. “His ability to create for others has been much needed for our team. He has had to do a lot for a freshman and he has done a good job of handling it. … The thing that impresses us most about his game is his play-making ability. He has a natural feel of making plays for others. Hamilton is also one of our hardest workers and it rubs off on his teammates.”

Meanwhile, Brown is putting up 6.8 points and 1.7 rebounds per game for the Lees-McRae Bobcats of Conference Carolinas. He prepped at both Tennessee High and West Virginia’s Teays Valley Christian.

He went for 10 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in Saturday’s victory over Erskine. He’ll be back in Bristol on Saturday when Lees-McRae plays the King University Tornado.

“Brandon’s my best friend and we’ve known each other for about six years,” Campbell said. “We both played for the same travel team and work out together almost every day throughout the summer. It’s no surprise to me he’s playing this well. He puts the work in to do so. I couldn’t be happier for him.”

Local dudes are faring well at the DII level this winter.

Gate City’s Bradley Dean (19.4 points per game) and Eastside graduate Luke Lawson (13.1 ppg) are the top scorers for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Gabe Brown (Ridgeview) leads Emory & Henry with 14.5 points per game and Cade Looney (Grundy) is putting up 8.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest for the Wasps.

Michael Mays (Tennessee High) leads King University with an average of 21.8 points per game.

Add Brandon Brown and Hamilton Campbell to that list of representatives.

“Overall, I’m very grateful I get to play at the level I’m at being from Southwest Virginia,” Campbell said. “Our area has lots of talent and doesn’t get the respect it’s deserved when it comes to producing college athletes. I’m very thankful i get to continue to put our area on the map.”

Zac attack

Zac Ervin (Gate City) was strong in defeat for Elon University on Jan. 4.

He produced a 16-point, three-rebound, two-assist performance in an 81-66 Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball loss to UNC-Wilmington.

Ervin has scored double digits in three of his last four games and is averaging 11.1 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Ethan update

Sophomore guard Ethan Bradford (Sullivan East) had a season-high six points and also dished out an assist on Saturday as Johnson University posted a 111-82 men’s basketball stomping of St. Andrews.

Steady Sturgill

Senior center Colyn Sturgill wears No. 23 for the men’s hoops team at Alice Lloyd College, but No. 48 might be more fitting digits these days.

That’s because the Eastside High School graduate is averaging 4.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for the Eagles, while shooting 48.6 percent from the field.

Bartley’s buckets

Milligan University’s Dylan Bartley might be the favorite to win the Appalachian Athletic Conference men’s basketball freshman of the year award.

The sharpshooter who starred at Sullivan East High School entered Monday’s game with Union College having scored in double figures in eight straight games and was averaging 17.5 points.

Burke’s best

University of the Cumberlands freshman Lakin Burke (Thomas Walker) stuffed the stat sheet once again on Saturday in a 63-59 women’s basketball win over Bethel: 11 points, six rebounds, three steals, two assists, two blocks.

Her season stat line features 8.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

Tops for Taylor Ray

Averett University freshman Taylor Ray (Tazewell) tallied a season-high 13 points on Jan. 4 in a 75-47 Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball loss to Washington & Lee.

She is averaging 6.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

Carter crashes boards

Peyton Carter is pulling down 4.1 rebounds per game for the women’s basketball team at Tennessee Tech, the third-best average on the squad.

The Abingdon High School graduate is also averaging 6.0 points.

Frazier’s finest

Former Ridgeview High School star Bailey Frazier is averaging 10.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the women’s hoops team at the University of Pikeville.

She had a 15-point, eight-rebound performance on Jan. 5 in a 65-43 thumping of Tennessee Southern.

Twenty-two for Breeding

Emily Breeding (Abingdon) of Bluefield University scored a season-high 22 points on Saturday in an 80-78 Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s basketball setback to Bryan.

She is averaging 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest.

Two wins for Grundy grad

Campbellsville University freshman 197-pounder Levid Rodriguez won both his matches this past weekend at the NWCA National Duals in Louisville, Kentucky.

The ex-Grundy High School wrestler pinned C.J. Figueroa-Orduro of Cumberlands in 1:26 and stuck the shoulders of Cornerstone’s Jackson Turner to the mat in 90 seconds.

Roanoke duo

Jack Campbell (Abingdon) and Wyatt Sage (Rural Retreat) of the Roanoke College wrestling team collected medals at the Jim Crytzer Invitational on Saturday in Lexington, Virginia.

Campbell placed fifth in the 165-pound weight class. His most memorable win was a pin of Southern Virginia’s Ricardo Diego in the quarterfinals and he nabbed fifth with a 7-1 decision over Roanoke teammate Jack Bobeck.

Meanwhile, Sage had a sixth-place showing at 197 pounds.

Fourth-place for Barnett

Jake Barnett of Virginia Commonwealth University had a fourth-place finish in the men’s shot put at Sunday’s VCU Rams Indoor Invitational in Virginia Beach. The Union High School alum had a top heave of 14.54 meters.