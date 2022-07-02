Cade Hungate hanging up the cleats

Cade Hungate won’t be selected in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft as the former Abingdon High School star unleashed his final pitch on June 4 while playing for the Liberty University Flames in the NCAA Tournament.

“I suffered a shoulder injury halfway through the year that was going to need to be surgically repaired, but I decided to try and throw through it the rest of the year and then make a decision on my career after the season was complete,” Hungate said. “I decided that it was time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life and trust that God had a plan for me, even if it wasn’t playing baseball anymore.”

Hungate and longtime girlfriend Peyton Dotson are getting married on Oct. 22, he was hired as a sales representative at Marion, Virginia-based Hungate Business Services owned by his parents and he has a degree from Liberty in Interdisciplinary Social Studies.

As his post-playing life begins, Hungate certainly relishes the many memories he made playing baseball.

The 2018 Gatorade Virginia State Player of the Year, Hungate was a two-way star for the Abingdon Falcons and as a senior hit .488 with 37 RBIs to go along with a 10-0 record and 1.22 ERA on the mound for a squad that finished as VHSL Class 3 state runner-up.

His collegiate career consisted of two seasons at Florida State and two more at Liberty.

“My college experience was nothing less than amazing,” Hungate said. “I got to make lifelong relationships, get an education and get to live out my dream of playing college baseball.”

After pitching in eight games over his two seasons at FSU, he transferred to Liberty and helped the Flames reach the NCAA tourney in each of his two seasons with the Atlantic Sun Conference program.

“Coming to Liberty was the best choice I could have made,” Hungate said. “Not only did I get to earn a degree and learn the game of baseball from one of the top coaching staffs in the country, but I left there being a better person and man at the end of it all.”

He saved his best season for last as he became Liberty’s closer in 2022 and pitched to the tune of a 2-1 record, seven saves and a 4.58 ERA in 19 appearances.

Hungate nailed down saves on consecutive days in February against the Florida Gators and also put the finishing touches on a 1-0 win over North Carolina.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound right-hander was among 62 hurlers named the NCWBA Stopper of the Year midseason watch list, an award given annually to the nation’s best relief pitcher.

“This season was awesome,” Hungate said. “It was filled with a lot of highs and lows, but that is what the game of baseball is. Being able to close games was a lot of fun. It’s definitely something that was very challenging, but it made my job a whole lot easier knowing I had a great defense behind me and teammates who were there supporting me.”

Hungate was popular among his teammates.

“Whether he was pitching or not, Cade had an energy about him that made people gravitate to him,” said Dylan Cumming, a senior pitcher for the Flames. “He did battle injuries and it shows what kind of competitor he is sticking it out and saying ‘I don’t care what it feels like, the team needs me and I want to throw.’ He had some absolutely electric outings here at Liberty and they were so fun to watch.”

Cade Hungate will have more opportunities now to watch his younger brother, Chase, pitch at the collegiate level. Chase Hungate had a strong freshman season at Virginia Commonwealth University and pitched in the NCAA Tournament as well.

Liberty and VCU played a game in March and while neither of the Hungate brothers pitched in that non-conference game, they did pose for a photo together to mark the unique occasion of the NCAA Division I squads of the siblings squaring off.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Chase,” Cade Hungate said. “I am his biggest fan. Chase has always worked his tail off and earned everything that he has gotten. Getting to watch him pitch against some of the best teams in the country and live out his dream of playing college baseball has just been super exciting for me to watch. I am super excited to see how his career turns out and all the great things he accomplishes from here on out.”

Moments like those meant a lot to Cade Hungate as he now hangs up the cleats for good.

“Honestly, the highlights of my career all consist of being out there with all of my teammates day in and day out,” Hungate said. “I’m going to miss all of them tremendously, and each and every person that has had an impact on my life and career will forever hold a special place in my heart.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.