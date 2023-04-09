BRISTOL, Tenn. – Kyle Busch added another chapter to his record-breaking NASCAR career earlier this season.

With his victory at Fontana, Busch broke Richard Petty’s mark by winning at least one Cup race for 19 consecutive years.

That achievement would not have been possible without the storybook finish to the 2022 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

When leaders Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe crashed on the final lap, Busch charged to the victory. It was the only win of the season for the two-time Cup Series champion.

Did Busch think his Bristol breakthrough would prove so significant?

“Definitely not,” said Busch in a Saturday afternoon press conference. “It certainly shows you how important every single race and week is.”

Busch enjoys racing on dirt and competed in a dirt Late Model event on Thursday at nearby Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee.

But Busch is not exactly a fan of the dirt version of BMS.

“I don’t know if we’re capturing the true allure of Cup racing here, just because of the cars,” Busch said. “You are on the ragged edge every single lap. These cars are just so different from a regular dirt car.”

Before the first Food City Dirt Race in 2021, most insiders figured that dirt racing experts such as Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell would dominate.

“It’s been funny, we’ve gone twice now and a dirt guy has not won,” Bell said. Hopefully, I can change that.”

Briscoe embraces the BMS test.

“The Cup Series has the best drivers in the world and it’s cool that we are challenged on all forms and disciplines of racing, including dirt,” Briscoe said.

For Logano, the many variables of dirt racing just adds to the fun

“That’s a weird thing to do, racing a Cup car on dirt at Bristol,” Logan said. “It’s not a purpose-built dirt car with a stock car on dirt. It’s kind of like running your street Mustang on dirt.

“The way you have to drive a big, heavy Cup car on dirt compared to a dirt car on dirt, it’s just a different game.”