BUMPY RIDE: Sampey overcame fears to win NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle event in the fall

Sampey

NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle world champion Angelle Sampey returns to Bristol Dragway for the Thunder Valley Nationals to defend her title won last fall. 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY NATIONAL HOT ROD ASSOCIATION

Angelle Sampey made history in 2021 by winning the first NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle event in Bristol Dragway history.

That was only part of the Bristol story for the three-time NHRA world champion.
 
In a recent Zoom conference, Sampey said bumps in the track surface above the tunnels translated into a spooky adventure.
 
“The track had some fairly significant bumps,” Sampey said.  We got up there for the first round and I’m just genuinely scared to go down.
 
“I not only got down the racetrack but got the win light and I was like, ‘Oh great, I’ve got to do this again.’ So, I had to collect myself, gather my thoughts and just focus on getting the job done.”
 

Mission accomplished.
 
With a familiar blend of courage and consistency on her Vance and Hines Suzuki, Sampey charged to the finals where she downed Karen Stoffer.
 
Entering this weekend’s Thunder Valley Nationals, Sampey ranks seventh in the Pro Stock Motorcycle standings with a deficit of 184 points behind leader and fellow Suzuki rider Steve Johnson. Stoffer, who also rides a Suzuki, is second in points.
 
“Based on what is going on this year with Suzuki, I think Steve Johnson is doing an excellent job. He's always had that potential,” Sampey said.  “We’re working to get me where I need to be because my motorcycle is super-fast and super strong.
 
“My Suzuki is everything I need it to be to win. Not only the races, but the championships. But I just have to get my head in the right place.”
 
NHRA officials threw a curve to Sampey and the entire Suzuki contingent on May 6 by adding 10 pounds to the four-valve Suzuki combination. That controversial move followed victories by Johnson and Stoffer in the opening three events.
 
“I’m not really excited about the 10 extra pounds they put on us because I think that everybody is pretty even right now,” Sampey. “I don’t think we needed the extra 10 pounds, but it is what it is.
 
“Hopefully you'll see a very level playing field for the rest of the year despite the extra weight they’ve had added to us.”
 
Sampey, 52, has overcome many obstacles en route to 45 career wins. Can the Matthews, Louisiana, add to her resume by creating some more Thunder Valley magic this weekend?
 
“I should have done that a few races ago, but it’s definitely a confidence boost going into a race that you've won previously,” Sampey said. “And let me tell you last year’s win was a miracle because just getting down the racetrack was a task in itself.
 
“I think what happened was because it was tough for me to even compete, I was focused more on just getting the bike safely down the racetrack than I was on actually racing. That made my head be exactly where it needed to be, and that's what I've been working on all season long.”
 
Helped by her victories at Bristol and Charlotte last season, Sampey finished second in points behind Matt Smith. Johnson was third.
 
While Sampey ranks as the most successful female racer in NHRA history, she doesn’t see herself as a trailblazer.
 
“I've never really been into the whole women in motorsports thing,” Sampey said. “When I look at someone, I don't see race or gender. I’m just one of the people racing a prototype motorcycle
 
“I don’t really get excited about that winning as female. It’s a huge accomplishment and I'm proud of it. But it just wasn’t a goal that I was striving for from the beginning. My goal is to be the winningest Pro Stock motorcycle racer.”
 
The immediate concern for Sampey is finding a comfort zone at Bristol Dragway. Sampey posted a near perfect .010 reaction time on her 196.85 mph final round run against Stoffer last year.
 
Sampey said her thrill of victory came with with a deep sense of relief.
 
“When I pull off the racetrack, it’s normally the emotions for winning overcome me so much that you see the tears and the excitement,” Sampey said. “But this time, it was just an emotion and relief that I would not have to go down the racetrack again.”
 
Instead of another spooky adventure at Thunder Valley this weekend, Sampey is hoping for a joy ride.
 
“I’m very grateful to Bristol Dragway and all who have done work to improve the surface,” Sampey said “I’m actually looking forward to being there and keeping my fingers crossed that we can do it again.”
 
agregory@bristolnews.com<mailto:agregory@bristolnews.com> | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
 
Memorial services slated this week for longtime King University coach Toomey

