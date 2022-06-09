Building a legacy: Abingdon junior, Virginia Tech commit Gibson looks to cap off Falcons’ season with state title

Abingdon junior Ethan Gibson spent many a productive day during the school year thriving in a class known as “Building Trades” that is offered by the Washington County Career & Technical Education Center.

“I’ve always loved building stuff and even fixing stuff that I have broken,” Gibson said. “So, I figured it would be a good class for me and it turned out to be a great decision.”

Falcon Park is right across the street from where he studied that subject and it is where Gibson’s constructed a rock-solid case for being the best high school baseball player in far Southwest Virginia in 2022.

The right-hander is 12-0 with a 0.724 ERA on the mound and has racked up 105 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings.

The Virginia Tech commit is hitting .477 with six home runs, 10 doubles, two triples and 34 RBIs.

Oh yeah, Gibson is a sure-handed shortstop as well.

The foundation has been laid thanks to plenty of hard work, desire and dedication.

“I try to work on pitching, fielding, and hitting every day,” Gibson said. “Just trying to feel as comfortable as I can be when I’m in a game. As far as pitching, I just focus on throwing strikes. I know everyone on my team will make every play they can make.”

Gibson and his teammates will try to make more plays today as Abingdon (24-2) plays the Meridian Mustangs (19-6) at 1 p.m. in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals at Spotsylvania High School.

Abingdon lost to Independence in last year’s state finals and Gibson is the only player who started in that game that will be in the starting lineup today for the Falcons.

“Independence was a tough game for us,” Gibson said. “But for all the guys that were on that team and still on this team this year, it really set a fire under us to get back to work and be ready for this year.”

The names have changed, but the results have stayed the same for the Falcons.

“I knew we had some good, young talent and hoped we’d be playing good baseball by the end of the year,” said AHS coach Mark Francisco. “But this group has far exceeded the expectations. It’s a testament to their commitment and hard work. … The emphasis is not on winning, just being the best you can be and they’ve bought into that. It’s been a fun ride.”

Gibson gives a lot of credit to Abingdon’s main architect.

“We did lose a lot of seniors [from last season’s team] and a lot of people were doubtful, but there’s one constant in the whole thing and it’s Coach Francisco,” Gibson said. “I, as well as the team, knew he would get us going early, teaching us the little things about the game and life, and he has. Every single player on this team showed up to every practice ready to learn and ready to play and that is the difference- maker.”

Gibson struck out four of the seven batters he faced and picked up the win in relief as Abingdon opened the season with a 7-2 victory over Virginia High in March. He’s continued to shine ever since.

“Every time he is on the mound, he performs at an elite level,” said teammate Cole Lambert. “He is a true competitor who wants the ball when the game is on the line. He has the heart of a lion. If I am going into battle, he is the guys I want beside me every time.

“When Gibby is up we are 100 percent confident. He is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen and you know he is 100 percent prepared for the task at hand.”

Head coach Jimmy Gobble of Class 2 state semifinalist John Battle has seen Gibson compete against his team a few times over the past two seasons and came away impressed.

“The kid is an amazing young man, first and foremost,” Gobble said. “I have had multiple conversations with him and he carries himself very well. Second, he’s an ultra-competitor, plays the game with high energy and is always seeing things and wanting the ball. He’s special, that’s for sure.”

Gate City coach Jonathon Salyer echoed those sentiments.

“He always seems to be in control. The moment isn’t too big for him whether it’s on the mound or in the batter’s box,” Salyer said. “He doesn’t try to do too much. We scored early on them the first time we played and they brought him in and he controlled the game from there.”

Gibson’s 12 victories have tied a single-season program record. Derek Widener (2005) was the most recent AHS pitcher to win a dozen games.

“I never thought that would happen again with the pitching regulations we have now,” Francisco said. “Early on, he picked up some wins in relief in some tight games. He hasn’t pitched the innings one would expect to be 12-0. … He’s just been dominant. He’s such a humble kid and a team-first type of guy.”

Gibson has made sure to enjoy the journey as the Falcons try to reach the ultimate destination.

“This season has been one of the most fun seasons I’ve ever had in my baseball career,” Gibson said. “I love the guys I’m playing with and know they have my back no matter what.”

Meridian – the school formerly known as George Mason – is located in the Washington, D.C., suburbs, but the Mustangs are fully aware of Gibson’s exploits in the southwestern corner of the state.

“Obviously,” said Meridian coach Adam Amerine. “Ethan Gibson is a familiar name throughout the state.”