Buckingham County hopes to extend best season at expense of Trojans

Buckingham County holds the distinction of being the geographical center of Virginia.

The high school baseball team from there hopes to be the center of attention in the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.

The Buckingham County Knights (16-4-1) are enjoying the best season in program history and face the John Battle Trojans (19-8) today at 1 p.m. in a state semifinal clash at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Located just south of Charlottesville and just north of Farmville, baseball fever has gripped the county.

Expect the Knights to have plenty of supporters in the stands today.

“The community support has been amazing,” said fourth-year Buckingham County coach Trey Lawson. “Since all of our games have been earlier due to no lights [at the field], there have been businesses in town closing early to be able to come to the games. The biggest crowd I’ve ever seen at our field was on Tuesday [in the state quarterfinals] and that game started at 3 o’clock. We have had individuals and churches donating drinks and snacks to our guys on game days. It’s really great to see the community rallying around these young men.”

Lawson knows about winning baseball games as he is a 2004 graduate of Goochland, where he played on the varsity level for the Bulldogs just after Houston Astros hurler/future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander did and prior to big-league catcher John Hicks doing so.

“Coming from that program showed me a lot about how to run a successful program of my own,” Lawson said. “Goochland’s program was in the midst of becoming what it consistently is today and I was part of that transition it went through. My senior year was the first time in 15 years we had won the district title and our team went on to play in the state quarterfinals against Mathews. [Goochland] went on to win the title just two years later in ‘06.”

As for Buckingham County, sophomore pitcher/third baseman Justin Gunter is the headliner was selected as James River District and Region 2B player of the year.

Shortstop/pitcher Braedyn Schaeffer is solid as well and is one of just two seniors on the team.

Pitching and defense are the strengths for the Knights.

“We’ve always known this group had the potential to make this type of run,” Lawson said. “They have been successful at every level of play going back to Dixie Youth League. They are a group that just loves to play the game of baseball and it shows on the field.”

Buckingham advanced with a 6-1 quarterfinal win over Randolph-Henry.

“I was worried about our guys being overconfident going into that game since we had beat them twice during the regular season,” Lawson said. “But we were able come out and take care of business. I tell my guys before every game ‘be special tonight’ and they made a handful or more of pretty special plays on defense.”

While Battle is aiming for its third state championship this weekend, Buckingham County is two wins away from its first.

“We are looking forward to playing a tough Battle team,” Lawson said. “This is our first appearance in the state playoffs and we are loving every minute of it we get. We are proud to represent Buckingham County.”

