Bucketneers win, WoCo Showtime loses in The Basketball Tournament

TBT Logo

Logo for "The Basketball Tournament"

The local teams split their first-round games on Sunday in The Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum in West Virginia.

Former East Tennessee State University standout Desonta Bradford scored 16 points as the Bucketneers posted an 83-73 win over Fully Loaded.

WoCo Showtime – a team formed by Council High School graduates Neil Rasnake, Travis Viers, Stacy Presley and Shane Presley – dropped a 70-67 decision to War Ready. Fletcher Magee (Wofford College) had 15 points and two steals for Showtime.

The Bucketneers play War Ready on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 Comments

