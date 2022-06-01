Buchanan’s blast completes epic comeback for Lebanon in Region 1D semis; Pioneers face Chilhowie in title game

WISE, Va. – A nightmarish start turned into a euphoric ending for Lebanon High School junior Seth Buchanan on Wednesday as he blasted the most heroic home run of his life and saved his team’s season.

Buchanan’s 330-foot, two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning powered the Pioneers to a 9-7 triumph over the Eastside Spartans in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1D baseball tournament at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

It completed a comeback from a six-run deficit and put Lebanon (20-3) in Friday’s 5 p.m. regional title game against Chilhowie at Emory & Henry College. Chilhowie defeated Rural Retreat 6-5 in the second semifinal game that ended at 11:20 p.m.

The ace of Lebanon’s pitching staff, Buchanan didn’t survive the second inning on the mound Wednesday as he was knocked around for five runs (four earned) on six hits in 1 1/3 innings and his team’s deficit swelled to 6-0 after three innings.

The 2021 VHSL Class 2 state titlist and a squad that is the consensus favorite to win the smallest classification’s championship this year after moving down, Lebanon was reeling.

“It was definitely a test and not something we’re used to,” Buchanan said. “I think it’s going to help us and prepare us for adversity and championship games along the way.”

The Pioneers pushed across four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to draw within 6-4 and pulled even at seven runs apiece by scoring thrice in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Nathan Phillips, who crafted 5 2/3 well-needed innings of relief, escaped a jam in the top of the seventh inning and that set the stage for Buchanan.

After Noah Delp led off the inning by being hit by a pitch, the right-handed Buchanan jumped all over a 1-1 pitch from freshman southpaw Gunner Gross of the Spartans, a no-doubter that cleared the fence in left field.

Buchanan had ripped a RBI triple off Eastside’s Eli McCoy the inning before and wasn’t fooled by Gross.

“I had to stay back,” Buchanan said. “It’s always tough and soft-tossing lefties have been hard for me. I wanted to be that guy that walked it off.”

Lebanon’s players recently bleached their hair blonde in an act of solidarity.

Just call Buchanan the blonde bomber.

While he didn’t have his best stuff pitching-wise, Buchanan finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBIs at the plate. That was the first walk-off homer of his varsity career.

“That’s what a good player does,” said Lebanon coach Doc Adams.

Buchanan’s clout gave Lebanon its only lead of the game and clinched a spot in the state tournament for the Pioneers. It certainly wasn’t easy as Lebanon ran its winning streak to 19 games after getting seriously pushed for the first time in nearly two months.

“Let’s say it this way – we weren’t ready,” Adams said. “We thought we just had to show up. I keep telling these young fellas that we ain’t that good yet. We’re a pretty good team, but when you don’t show up and give teams four or five outs, they’re going to score runs. We picked the wrong day to have a game like that, but we still won. That’s all that matters.”

Lebanon didn’t get its first hit until the third inning and Eastside struck out just three times against the pair of Pioneer pitchers.

“I do want to say that I’m proud of my kids for staying in there and battling,” Adams said. “But I also want to say that team over there [Eastside] gave us all we could handle today.”

On a day when his grandfather Charlie Clay celebrated his 97th birthday, Eastside coach Chris Clay did the family name proud. Christopher Steele and Will Johnson each had two RBIs for the Spartans (17-7) with Steele, Jaxysn Collins and Jeremy Sexton supplying two hits apiece.

“They knew we were here,” Chris Clay said. “We just went toe to toe with the defending 2A champs for seven innings. We laid it all out there. They just executed a little more than we did. Good teams make plays when they need to and that’s what they did.”

Chilhowie 6, Rural Retreat 5

If there was a rock-bottom moment for Chilhowie’s baseball team it occurred on May 2.

The Warriors dropped a 15-8 decision to rival Patrick Henry, a game in which they allowed 11 runs in the fourth inning and the squad’s pitchers yielded seven walks.

That wasn’t the worst of it.

“We made 13 errors,” said head coach Jeff Robinson of the Warriors. “We were setting there three-fourths of the way through the season at 5-10 and there had been a lot of low points. We had underachieved with the talent we had and I kept telling these guys that it’s never too late to be the team we always thought we could be. That was the quote they’ve heard every day and they’ve taken it to heart.”

Chilhowie clinched a state tournament berth with its late-night triumph on Wednesday, holding on to beat the Rural Retreat Indians for the third time this season.

Daniel Hutton, Connor Smith and Dawson Tuell each had two hits for the Warriors, while Isaac Booth and Matt Moore handled the pitching duties.

Booth carried a 6-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning when Rural Retreat scored four times to make things interesting.

“They started timing me up,” Booth said.

That prompted Robinson to call on junior left-hander Matt Moore, who has been the team’s relief ace in 2022.

Moore came in with potential tying run on second base with two outs in the sixth inning and got a flyball to center fielder Brandon Bush, who made a nice catch.

Moore notched his second save of the season by getting four outs on nine pitches.

“He’s been in that situation before and he’s really good at it,” Robinson said. “He came in and did well against Princeton [West Virginia] and when we played at Rural Retreat he got us out of a jam.”

Chilhowie (12-12) won at Black Diamond District champ Honaker on Tuesday as Daniel Hutton pitched a complete-game five-hitter and also hammered a home run.

In fact, 10 of Chilhowie’s 12 victories have occurred away from home.

“We have been the Road Warriors,” Robinson said.

The road to get to this point for Chilhowie hasn’t been easy and it was fitting that the Warriors couldn’t exhale until the final out. Noah Bandrimer went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Rural Retreat, while Caleb Roberts (2-for-4, two runs), Brady Smith (2-for-4) and Garrett Holston (2-for-4, RBI) also hit the ball well.

The Indians were hurt by four errors and Smith was ejected from his final high school game by home-plate umpire Jerry O’Dell after being called out on strikes for the second out in the bottom of the seventh inning and vehemently disagreeing with the call.

Rural Retreat (17-7) was denied the first state tournament berth in program history

Few would have figured Chilhowie would join Lebanon, Grayson County, Auburn, Rappahannock, Lancaster, Buffalo Gap and Rappahannock County as the eight Class 1 teams still standing after that loss a month ago to Patrick Henry.

“After that loss, we just kept making goals,” Booth said. “We wanted to finish second in the district [regular-season standings] and we did that. Then it was to go to region, then to win both games and make it to state. I don’t know what our next goal is going to be.”

Perhaps a second straight regional title?

“I like where we’re sitting,” Robinson said.